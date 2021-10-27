COP26: Boris Johnson said to ‘take control’ before climate summit instead of ‘hitting the beaches’ on vacation

Boris Johnson must “take control” ahead of the COP26 climate summit instead of “hitting the beaches” on vacation, Labor’s Ed Miliband told Sky News.

Speaking to Kay Burley, the parallel secretary for business, energy and industrial strategy said the Prime Minister should do more to keep world leaders on their toes when it comes to making a commitment to reduce emissions.

Referring to the next COP26 summit in Glasgow, which begins at the end of this month, he said: “We’re two and a half weeks away from this summit, I’m trying to imagine [former PM] Gordon Brown, for example, when hosting a summit on the financial crisis, would he have toured the beaches two and a half weeks ago?

“No, he would have been around the world trying to get the best result, twisting his arms, cuddling people, pushing people to go further and faster, that’s what the Prime Minister must do, it really matters. “

Countries will be under pressure at the summit to step up actions to meet the goal of keeping global temperature increases well below 2 ° C above pre-industrial levels and attempt to limit them to 1.5 ° C. , the level beyond which the worst impacts of climate change will be felt.

Miliband, who was at the UN climate summit in Copenhagen in 2009 as climate change secretary, said government ministers had not “treated this summit with the seriousness it deserves” .

“[Alok] Sharma [COP26 president] did a good job, but the rest of the government went over to the other side and I think that’s a problem, ”he said.

Mr Miliband denounced the pledges made by countries so far, saying: “We know what the numbers tell us, which is that the world was expected to emit 53 billion tonnes of carbon emissions by 2030.

“To keep global warming at 1.5 degrees [Celsius] we need to reduce that from 28 billion tonnes to 25 billion tonnes.

“So far, the pledges made for Glasgow are only four billion tonnes, so four against 28.

“We are far from where we need to be and I think the Prime Minister needs to get this under control – we are the hosts of this summit.

“We have to put pressure on all the big countries, including countries like Australia, where we have a trade deal with them, and tell them you can drop your temperature commitments – we shouldn’t be doing this, we should. put pressure on them.

Before the summit, Mr. Sharma has called on major economies to put in place new climate action plans for 2030 so that the 1.5C target remains realistic.

He said the rally must lead to a negotiated outcome that sparks increased ambition through 2030, while he said countries must take action on charcoal, forest protection, clean transport and emissions. of methane and provide $ 100 billion a year in funding for the poorest countries.

Mr Johnson is currently on vacation following the Conservative Party conference, apparently in Marbella.

But Downing Street said the prime minister was still working on government business and “continue to be in charge”.

PM: COP26 “the beginning of the end of climate change”



A government spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister has made tackling climate change his personal international priority and has focused his efforts on ensuring that world leaders can come together and take action for our planet in Glasgow.

“He made it clear that COP26 must be the time when every country, and every part of society, takes responsibility for protecting our common future and looks forward to meeting with leaders – from large emitters to climate-vulnerable nations – for s ‘ensure that COP26 counts.

