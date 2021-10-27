Scottish ministers accused of acting illegally by failing to investigate Donald Trump’s finances





Scottish ministers have been accused of acting illegally by failing to commission inquiries into how former President Donald Trump financed the purchase of his Scottish golf courses.

The claim came as Avaaz, an international human rights organization based in the United States, told Lord Sandison that ministers had “a duty to act.”

It is also claimed that there may have been a breach of international anti-money laundering obligations or standards under national law by not continuing the investigation.

He said ministers “failed to understand their role and responsibilities” and “misdirected themselves” within the framework of the law by failing to investigate.

Aidan O’Neill QC for Avaaz said the investigation was a “hot potato” that ministers should have pursued.

The Scottish government was asked last year to investigate how the Trump Organization has managed to fund the development of golf courses in Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament that the government cannot launch an investigation and that the responsibility for the investigation rests with the Civilian Recovery Unit of the Crown Office.

Avaaz has launched a judicial review appealing the Scottish government’s decision not to investigate a potential hidden source of funding for Donald Trump’s golf courses.

Avaaz is suing ministers over how Mr Trump, 75, was able to finance the purchase of golf courses in Turnberry, Ayrshire, in 2014 and Menie, Aberdeenshire, in 2006.

The group argues that ministers did not wrongly file for an Unexplained Wealth Order (UWO), also known as the McMafia Order, regarding Mr Trump’s assets in Scotland.

Mr O’Neill told Lord Sandison it was “inconsistent with best effort obligations (in law) for ministers to simply choose not to seek a UWO … unless there is a good reason” .

He added: “Unless there is good reason to show that other steps have been taken to maintain international standards, Scottish ministers have a duty to seek a UWO in circumstances where the relevant requirements These requirements have been set in the case of Donald Trump and therefore the fact that the Scottish ministers have not, as of today, sought to obtain a UWO in respect of these assets is illegal.

“There is some urgency and time is potentially running out on this matter.”

The UWO mechanism was introduced in 2018 to help authorities fight money laundering and target the illicit wealth of foreign officials.

The Trumps said the allegations that the golf courses were acquired by illegal means had “no basis in fact.”

The Scottish Greens, who have a government power-sharing deal with the SNP, have challenged Nicola Sturgeon’s interpretation of Holyrood’s powers and urged her to investigate Mr Trump’s investments.

Aidan O’Neill QC for Avaaz told the Court of Session Ms Sturgeon was wrong when she told the Scottish Parliament the Scottish government could not launch the money laundering investigation.

He insisted that there was no need for any clue or suspicion of criminality to conduct the investigation.

“All of this is a demand on the politically exposed person to account for the source of their wealth.

“It’s not stigmatizing, it’s not suspicious, or based on any clue of their criminality there, just saying ‘put your cards on the table’ about it.

“UWO is just one example of upholding internationally agreed anti-tax evasion and money laundering standards specifically in relation to politically exposed persons.

He added: “I say there is a duty to use the powers available if there is any need to prove that there is a violation…”

He said that under the provisions of the law, Scottish ministers were collectively responsible for approving the inquiry and that it was “incompatible” to have the Lord Advocate, the Scottish Government’s chief legal adviser and of the Crown in Scotland, to be appointed Minister.

He said: “On some levels this betrays a confusion within the Scottish government which has led the Prime Minister to falsely inform Parliament that this is all the responsibility of the Crown Office and the Lord Advocate.

“Unexplained makeshift ordinances for politically exposed persons are not necessarily an imputation of criminality. And it is a mistake to suggest otherwise.”

He said it was up to the Prime Minister to make an appointment at UWO.

“We say the Scottish ministers have failed to understand their role and responsibilities with regard to specifically unexplained orders of wealth relating to politically exposed persons,” he said. “They got off the wrong track in law, they got off the wrong track in correspondence, which went back and forth between Avaaz and Scottish ministers, and they got off the wrong track in Parliament.

“The issue of finding unexplained wealth ordinances against politically exposed persons is a political hot potato.

“With politically exposed foreigners being asked to explain to Scottish courts the sources of their wealth, which has enabled them to purchase property in Scotland, will clearly still be a politically contentious issue on some levels. And sometimes politically controversial issues are too hot. to manage for politicians and it would be nice if this could be left to the purely legal non-political prosecution functions of the Lord Advocate.

“I say that this reveals a misunderstanding of the rather complicated provisions of [the law].

From the Avaaz website

“The problem is that at some levels Scottish ministers have gone wrong precisely because they have not fully understood the details of [the law].

Greens co-host Patrick Harvie raised the question of the inquiry during Prime Minister’s Questions in November last year.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I think everyone is probably well aware of my views on the future former President of the United States and my views are probably no different from those of Patrick Harvie and many people across Scotland. .

“So the idea that I would somehow try to shield him from any liability in Scotland, I don’t think that holds up much.

“In terms of unexplained orders of wealth, Patrick Harvie and I have had these exchanges in the chamber before. Decisions on this are not for ministers, they are for the Crown Office and on matters like this the Crown Office operates independently of Scottish ministers and I think that’s fair and appropriate. ”

He said there was a “complicated corporate structure” underlying the ownership of his Scottish properties and said questions about the finances of Trump properties were not just related to how they were purchased. , but at the maintenance costs and “continuing loss” recorded.

“The most recent accounts of the company which apparently owns Turnberry show it recorded a consolidated loss of £ 2.3million in 2019 and £ 10.7million the year before. And the notes to the accounts indicate that the group is dependent on continued financing from its ultimate owner to keep it operating and to meet its debts as they fall due.

“The Trump organization has confirmed that it will ensure that all necessary financial support is provided to the group for the foreseeable future …”

In a previous hearing, Ruth Crawford QC, acting on behalf of the Scottish government, tried to bring the case to a close, saying legal rules said Avaaz should have raised their case within three months of the denial. of the administration of Holyrood.

But Lord Sandison allowed judicial review to appeal the Scottish government’s decision not to continue the investigation.

He said he believed Avaaz’s lawsuit had a “real” chance of success, but felt the organization had failed to initiate proceedings on time.

The Scottish Greens said the action stemmed from a motion by the Scottish Greens in February to sue a UWO.

They said Justice Secretary Huma Yousaf reiterated the Scottish government’s line that the decision should be left to the Crown Office, and said the SNP and Tory MSPs have joined forces to block the move.

They said that in February the Scottish government said such decisions should be free from “political interference”, even though ministers have the sole responsibility to seek such an order.

The case continues.

