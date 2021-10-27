A deadly transgression: how Anthony Fauci sinned against Donald Trump by telling the truth





“The root of the discord is that many Christians have embraced the worst aspects of our culture and politics. When the Christian faith is politicized, churches become custodians not of grace but of grievances, places where tribal identities are strengthened, where fears are nurtured, and where aggression and wickedness are sacred. The result not only hurts the nation; it has a devastating impact on the Christian faith. – Peter Wehner

A reader outside of the United States texted me and asked me to explain the relentless attacks on Dr Anthony Fauci.

From his perspective a few thousand miles away, he couldn’t understand exactly what was behind the seemingly daily hashtag campaigns calling for his dismissal, blaming him for the pandemic and inventing all kinds of supposed weapon evidence. fire, which in a few hours prove to be nothing more than fabricated myths which soon dissolve under the grazing light of any sort of scrutiny.

For those not on the ground in the United States, it’s probably hard to understand how we ended up here: how tens of millions of Americans and the lion’s share of one of its political parties found a deadly foe in one of its public health experts, but it’s actually quite simple:

Antony Fauci sinned against their God. He had the heretical audacity to stand against their raging orange MAGA messiah, and that’s just not something religious fanatics tolerate.

The moment in February 2020, when at another selfish South Carolina rally, Donald Trump called the coronavirus another Democrats’ hoax, set the Conservatives on a deadly path they would take until this very moment: a war on facts and truth at a time when millions of lives were at stake.

As the number of cases increased exponentially and deaths began to pile up, Trump did everything he was able or willing to do: he spoke recklessly, he stoked the conspiracy, he blamed the China and the media and the Democrats and he just made up whatever stupid junk he could think of at the moment, regardless of the human toll. And as the months went by and the death toll increased, his base and his party did what all the members of the myopic sect do: they blindly followed their leader into the moral abyss, they fell apart. are bowed down to him, and they have sought enemies to unleash their misguided ones. anger against.

And that’s why they hate Anthony Fauci: because over the course of press conferences and interviews he has become the exhausted conscience of good people. He visibly showed his exasperation, he tried to inject common sense into the terrifying circus of presidents, a continual stream of verbal diarrhea and misinformation, and he did what he did for decades: he tried to protecting people because that’s what he’s uniquely qualified for. .

Anthony Fauci has faithfully served the American people under seven presidents of both parties. Alleging a ridiculous partisan narrative shows how invested Trump’s sycophantic supporters are, and how little rational thinking or substantial evidence they need to form an opinion. The moment anyone – whether a retired decorated general, a revered former party member, or a respected journalist flaunts the slightest deviation from his wild-haired deity, he has died for him, persona non grata, sinner. desperately doomed.

Anthony Fauci is everything Donald Trump, his perpetually misinformed base and sociopathic GOP politicians like Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Matt Gaetz despise: he’s smart, educated, principled, and compassionate.

And most importantly, he dared to commit the one mortal sin for which they can never be forgiven: he stood before their spray-tanned, belligerent and belligerent savior, and he spoke a truth that could actually help us. free from the biggest public health crisis we have ever seen. When given the choice to save lives or keep faith in Almighty Trump, the choice was easy. This is why were always in this mess and why so many people have buried someone they love over the past couple of years.

Over half a million Americans have died under Donald Trump’s watch and a year after he left his stray followers are still in Congress and in our police departments and in our schools and in the media and in our neighborhoods. : refusing masks, opposing vaccines, perpetuating false news, and vilifying people with expertise and skill because these things are antithetical to their new religion.

Anthony Fauci sinned against Donald Trump by telling the truth. And this is something his frightened congregation simply will never allow. The rest of us must take down this disfigured false idol and the religious nationalism that surrounds it by voting all of this into oblivion and demanding that reality be taken into account and that truth tellers be respected again.

If we fail to do so, it will be our collective sin.

