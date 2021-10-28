Donald Trump Jr compares the modern United States to his childhood memories of bread lines in Czechoslovakia





Donald Trump Jr compared the United States today to his memories of standing in line for bread in Communist Czechoslovakia as a child.

Donald Trump’s eldest son made the bizarre comparison in an interview with his father’s former adviser, Seb Gorka, on Newsmax.

Mr Trump Jrs’ mother is Ivana Trump, who was born in Czechoslovakia before coming to the United States where she married and divorced the single-term president.

My grandparents saw a taste of the freedom and blessings we had here in this country and they wanted to make sure and understand it, so I traveled with them every summer for six to eight weeks, a said Mr. Trump Jr.

I’ve been waiting in those lines of bread, we’re starting to see the empty shelves that I knew then in Communist Czechoslovakia in the 80s in America right now. We all knew it was going to happen Seb.

His comments came after reports that this year’s Thanksgiving meal will be the most expensive ever, with food and gas prices soaring in the United States.

It is not the first time that he has compared the United States to the former Soviet bloc country.

When he appeared on Fox News in 2020, he used the simplest anecdote to describe what life could be like in the United States if Bernie Sanders wins the Democratic presidential nomination.

My mother fled a communist country, I grew up, I spoke the language, I have friends from Communist Czechoslovakia, he declared on this occasion.

I waited in those lines of bread. I can assure you that they are not as glamorous as Bernie and academia claim today.

It’s been a busy week for the president’s former son, who has come under wide criticism for making fun of Alec Baldwin after the actor discharged a gun on the Rust film set, killing the director of photography Halyna Hutchins.

And he even went so far as to sell T-shirts featuring the phrase Guns Dont Kill People, Alec Baldwin Kills People.

Baldwin impersonated Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live while in the White House.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-jr-born-czechoslovakia-melania-b1946241.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos