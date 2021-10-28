PDIP General Secretary is surprised that there are parties who like to attack Jokowi and Megawati





Merdeka.com – Secretary General of the PDI-P Hasto Kristiyanto was surprised by the world of politics in Indonesia. There are parties that like to attack without conforming to the existing corridor. Hasto said these parties actually attacked PDIP and President Joko Widodo while promoting disaster preparedness activities, environmental sustainability to the Covid-19 pandemic. All parts of the nation should help each other. “I think sometimes our political world is a bit strange. There are those who like to attack, in a way that doesn’t fit into the existing hallways. But in a good way, it’s not followed. Jokowi It’s good to make an effort to overcome the pandemic, suddenly someone attacks, ”Hasto said during the opening of disaster training at the PDIP DPP office on Wednesday 27/10. The attack also happened to PDI General Chairman Perjuangan Megawati Soekarnoputri. One of the attacks led to Megawati’s inauguration as chairman of the steering committee of the National Agency for Research and Innovation (BRIN). Whereas Megawati has been appointed to the steering committee together with Emil Salim, Minister of National Development Planning Suharso Monoarfa, and Ms. Sri Mulyani. Hasto said some view Megawati’s appointment from a power perspective. In fact, he said, the mission was purely for the advancement of science and technology in Indonesia. “Then there are those who see it from the perspective of power politics. In fact, it’s only about how Indonesia is really raising awareness of technology mastery. So let’s bring up some positive things. what PDI-P is hoping for. This is because yesterday I responded to several. The attack was also because she was impatient too, “Hasto said. The negative campaign, Hasto said, will not stop the PDIP from working for the people. In addition to showing its commitment to environmental issues and disaster management. For example, depending on the instructions MegawatiFrom upstream to downstream, PDIP executives planted 752,000 trees. Even the PDIP headquarters building on Jalan Diponegoro is maintained with the concept of green building. “We are using solar cells, the only party office that uses solar cells. We are building many vertical gardens, which provide oxygen to Greater Indonesia,” Hasto said. [ded]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.merdeka.com/politik/sekjen-pdip-heran-ada-pihak-yang-suka-serang-jokowi-dan-megawati.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos