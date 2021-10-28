JUST IN: Trump thanks Arlington, says “see you soon” in statement





President Biden reportedly repeated Donald Trump’s name 24 times during his campaign stoppage as governor in Arlington last night, and he may have invited the former president to return for a visit.

Trump, apparently delighted with the “We love Trump” chants at the Biden event, issued a somewhat cryptic statement this afternoon.

“Singing, ‘We love Trump’ in Arlington, Virginia. Thank you, Arlington, see you soon!” wrote the former president.

It is not known if Trump actually intends to come to Arlington in the near future. His last known appearance here was on Election Day last year, when he visited his re-election campaign headquarters in Rosslyn.

Today’s statement was greeted with surprise on social media, with many wondering if Trump would thwart Biden’s campaign halt for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe with an event for GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin. That would be unexpected, given Trump’s relative unpopularity here and the fact that McAuliffe has staked his campaign to tie Youngkin to Trump.

Lmao is Trump really going to visit Arlington? https://t.co/u35Rbx5Hgc pic.twitter.com/q0R5SFKntF

– Pete (@ pete_p4n) October 27, 2021

McAuliffe said in a tweet that Trump was actually planning to campaign for Youngkin in Virginia.

Donald Trump is coming to Virginia to campaign for his handpicked guy, Glenn Youngkin. Enough of this MAGA nonsense. We will defeat Trump once again in November!

– Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) October 27, 2021

There were other theories as well.

Be Smart: Arlington-based Media Ownership Politico Has Asked Trump to be Guest Author of Tomorrow’s Edition of Playbook https://t.co/bN1eMDje7g

– Matt Negrin, HARDBALL HTE AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) October 27, 2021

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), Meanwhile, said Trump “should be prepared to hear from the Arlingtoners” about the Jan.6 pro-Trump violence on Capitol Hill if he came to him.

As a congressman from Arlington, I can say that its residents are still furious at Donald Trump’s attempts to steal the 2020 election and the violent insurgency he instigated on Capitol Hill on January 6. If he comes here, he should be ready to hear from the Arlingtoners about it.

– Representative Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 27, 2021

Trump Vice President Mike Pence established an official office in Arlington earlier this year after Biden took office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arlnow.com/2021/10/27/just-in-trump-thanks-arlington-says-see-you-soon-in-statement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos