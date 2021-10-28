Saudi Arabia to provide $ 4.2 billion in aid to cash-strapped Pakistan; Imran Khan thanks Mohammed bin Salman





Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, greets Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan | Photo credit: AP

Highlights Saudi Arabia reportedly deposits $ 3 billion into Pakistan’s account for a year. Prime Minister Imran Khan recently visited Saudi Arabia and met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Islamabad: With Saudi Arabia agreeing to rekindle its financial support for Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked his Muslim ally, saying the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always been there for Islamabad in its difficult times.

Khan’s comment came after Saudi Arabia agreed to provide aid worth $ 4.2 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan. The monetary assistance would be for a period of one year.

The Kingdom notably agreed to pay the amount of aid to Pakistan to revive its economy after Khan visited Saudi Arabia and met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the sidelines of the Middle East Green summit. Initiative (MGI) in Riyadh. .

Imran Khan thanked Crown Prince Salman for the generous help Pakistan badly needed.

“I would like to thank HRH Prince Mohammad bin Salman for supporting Pak with a $ 3 billion central bank deposit in Pak and for financing refined petroleum products with $ 1.2 billion. Saudi Arabia has always been there for Pak in our difficult times, including now when the world is faced with rising commodity prices (sic), ”the Pakistani prime minister said on Twitter.

Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced that the financial aid came just two days after Khan paid a three-day visit to the Gulf Kingdom.

“Saudi Arabia’s announcement backs Pakistan with US $ 3 billion on deposit at Pakistan’s central bank and also funds refined petroleum products with US $ 1.2 billion during the year,” he said. he said in a tweet.

Giving details of Khan’s meeting with the Saudi crown prince, the prime minister’s financial adviser Shaukat Tarin said Mohammed bin Salman told the prime minister that Pakistan holds a special place for the Kingdom.

Notably, the Pakistani currency has depreciated by around 13.6% since May 2021. Reports claim that the smuggling of dollars to Afghanistan was the main reason for its currency depletion.

