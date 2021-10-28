Jokowis has proposed infeasible CPO export ban, experts say





JAKARTA: The government is considering banning the export of crude palm oil (CPO) to force the development of a downstream palm oil industry in the country, but experts say economic constraints mean that a viable downstream sector remains a distant dream. President Joko Jokowi Widodo said in a speech on October 13 that the government will at some point ban CPO exports so that the commodity can be turned into higher-value derivatives, such as cosmetics, food products and biodiesel. both for home use and for export. However, experts, business leaders and regulators have said that high biodiesel prices, relatively low domestic demand for CPO and international biodiesel trade barriers, among other issues, make it difficult for Indonesia to develop ‘a downstream palm oil industry. Institute for Essential Services Reform executive director Fabby Tumiwa said plans to stop CPO exports must take into account that current domestic demand for CPO cannot absorb full production. He estimated that national demand for CPO, largely driven by mandatory biodiesel blending policies, would only reach 20 million tonnes by 2022, less than half of the expected production of 53 million tonnes at 54. million tonnes in the same year. CPO’s export opportunities are still wide open, Fabby told the Jakarta Post, adding that encouraging the development of other CPO derivatives for export is just as important as promoting biodiesel exports. Jokowi’s announcement comes as the government pursues a massive downstream policy to develop the country’s industrial capacity. The policy is to ban the export of key commodities and to force companies to develop downstream facilities. The government has banned nickel ore exports from 2020 and is expected to ban exports of bauxite and copper anode slurry in 2023. Indonesia is one of the world’s largest producers of these three metals. Indonesia is also the world’s largest producer of palm oil, producing 51.63 million tonnes of the raw material last year, according to data from the Indonesian Palm Oil Association. The Jakarta Post / ANN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/business/business-news/2021/10/28/jokowis-proposed-cpo-export-ban-infeasible-say-experts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos