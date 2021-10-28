Imran Khan’s party tries to save Shoaib Akhtar after on-air humiliation by Pak TV presenter





Former Pakistani host Shoaib Akhtar has been embroiled in controversy after quitting a TV program after being ordered to quit the host’s set of the state-owned PTV show. Akhtar also resigned from his job as a cricket analyst and said he was insulted by host Nauman Niaz and abused on the air. Now, Hans Masroor Badvi, deputy central secretary for information of Imran Khan’s PTI party, has expressed his support for the former cricketer and has said he wants the nation to demand an apology for Shoaib Akhtar.

Shoaib Akhtar leaves flaunt in the air

Shoaib Akhtar, 46, left an on-air show after host Nauman Niaz asked him to leave the sets. The incident happened during the post-match show after Pakistan’s five wicket victory over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup underway on Tuesday. Akhtar himself took to Twitter and recounted the incident.

The former fast pace maker wrote: “There are several clips circulating on social media, so I thought I should clarify.dr Noman was obnoxious and rude when he asked me to quit the show, it was embarrassing especially when you have legends like Sir Vivian Richards and David Gower sitting on set with some of my contemporaries. “

There are several clips circulating on social media, so I thought I should clarify. Dr Noman was obnoxious and rude when he asked me to quit the show, it was embarrassing especially if you had legends like Sir Vivian Richards and David Gower sitting on set with some of my contemporaries

Shoaib Akhtar (@ shoaib100mph) October 26, 2021

and old people and millions of people watching. I tried to save everyone from the embarrassment by saying I was pulling Dr Noman’s leg with this mutual understanding that Dr Noman will also politely apologize and we will continue the show which he refused to do. . Then I had no other choice.

Shoaib Akhtar (@ shoaib100mph) October 26, 2021

The tension started when Akhtar ignored the host’s line of questioning and decided to talk about the Haris Rauf pacemaker. He said: “He’s the guy who deserves all the credit. It’s Lahore Qalanders who gave us Haris Rauf. Now,” said the host. After the break when transmission resumed, there was more drama when Akhtar said he would like to close the unpleasant incident but demanded an apology from the host, who did not budge and began discussing the matter. match.

Minutes later, Akhtar turned to his fellow experts on the show and, after apologizing to them, announced that he was resigning from PTV Sports. “My apologies for this, but I immediately quit PTV Sports as I was insulted and abused on live television in front of the nation,” he said.

Hans Masroor Badvi, deputy secretary-general for information of Imran Khan’s PTI party, spoke in favor of the cricketer. Badvi via his Twitter wrote: “As a nation we seek an apology from Sir Shoaib Akhter. He who proudly exalted us The Living Legend, The Speed ​​Star, The Rawalpindi express. We love you Shobi bhai. I’m with Shobi Bhai @ shoaib100mph. “

As a nation, we seek an apology from Sir Shoaib Akhter. He who proudly exalted us The Living Legend, The Speed ​​Star, The Rawalpindi express.

We love you Shobi bhai. I’m with Shobi Bhai @ shoaib100mph

Hans Masroor Badvi (@hansbadvi) October 27, 2021 Watch the full incident here:

Image: Twitter / @ shoaib100mph / AP

