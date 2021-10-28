Trump suggests he could drop a bomb on the Virginia government’s run. Then leave.





But several people familiar with the dynamic said that while Trump was not told not to come, he was also not invited to appear with Youngkin.

Our campaign message epitomized a campaign focused on local personality and issues, and did the same from a surrogate perspective, a Youngkin aide told POLITICO. Glenn leads the standings and the race is between Youngkin and McAuliffe, despite what McAuliffe wants to do with it. Ditto from the point of view of the surrogate mother.

In recent weeks, Top Democrats have privately conceded that their unsuccessful efforts to lure Trump to an in-person event could cost them support in Tuesday’s contest. McAuliffe’s allies and party officials have admitted to being concerned that Youngkin could make the best of both worlds with Trump’s personal absence benefiting Republican voters to have what appear to be close associations with Trump (as has Democrats pointed out) while never appearing alongside him in some way could do political harm.

But for the McAuliffes campaign and his close allies, Trump’s statement teasing a possible upcoming visit was an 11-hour invitation to try and bring him back in the photo, just a day after Biden stung Youngkin for being embarrassed. by Trump. The McAuliffe campaign immediately emailed reporters, definitely stating that Donald Trump was coming to Virginia to campaign for his handpicked guy, Glenn Youngkin.

And McAuliffe collaborators told POLITICO the campaign raised $ 500,000 on Wednesday, more than it did on average a day on the final stretch of the race.

For now, Donald Trump and his spokesperson say he’s coming, said Josh Schwerin, a Democratic strategist who has worked as McAuliffe’s adviser, referring to Trump’s statements. The fact that it’s even under review shows just how much Youngkin relies on Trump’s support for his campaign, and every voter in the state should be aware of it.

Schwerin suggested that Trump’s decision to tease an upcoming trip, whether it was because he bit the Democrats’ hook, trying to exercise primacy over the Republican Party, or simply blowing off smoke, forces Youngkin to come to terms with his lack of real independence as a candidate.

If Trump comes to campaign for Glenn Youngkin, will Glenn Youngkin attend? Schwerin asked, noting that Trump does not need his permission to come.

