Donald Trump to attend World Series Game 4 in Atlanta





Former President Donald J. Trump will attend Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night at Truist Park, according to Braves CEO Terry McGuirk. The news was first reported by USA TODAY Sports.

We’re going to give it its own sequel, McGuirk told USA TODAY.

McGuirk said the Braves did not approve of Trump, but the organization is open to all paying customers.

We are apolitical, said McGuirk. Were open to all who came. It’s great that he wants to come to our game.

On April 2, former President Trump lambasted Major League Baseball’s decision to move the Major League Baseball All-Star game from Truist Park to Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. In a statement, Trump urged his supporters to boycott baseball and any awakened businesses that interfere with free and fair elections.

This is the only area that Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp have common ground. As the two currently disagree, Kemp tweeted the following from his personal account on Saturday night after the Braves won the National League pennant:

“While Stacey Abrams and the MLB stole the All-Star Game from the hardworking Georgians, the Braves have earned their trip to the World Series this season and are bringing it home to Georgia. Chop On, and Go @Braves! ”

– Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) October 24, 2021

Abrams tweeted his disappointment on April 2, while praising MLB’s willingness to take the lead.

Like many Georgians, I’m disappointed that MLB is moving the All-Star game; However, I applaud the players, owners and the League Commissioner for speaking out, Abrams wrote. I urge others in leadership positions to do the same.

Meanwhile, Kemp took to FOX and Friends on Monday morning, challenging the idea that politics and sport can coexist.

“It’s really ridiculous to inject politics into sports and into baseball,” Kemp said. “They moved it to the state of Colorado, which is smaller than Georgia. It was a purely political decision.

Kemp went on to denounce MLB’s decision to pull the All-Star Game out of Truist Park.

“That’s what was so outrageous about the last decision. This took $ 100 million of economic impact from small business owners, many minority-owned businesses, and employees in Atlanta, then Cobb County, where the stadium is located, for no reason other than politics. . “

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Stacey Abrams responded with a statement, saying: “As Braves fans across the country celebrated, Brian Kemp swung and failed again with his bizarre deflection of blame for the harm done. to Georgians resulting from a bill he signed. “

Georgia’s political plot thickens as redistribution meetings are set to begin Nov. 3 at the State Capitol.

