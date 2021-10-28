16th EAS summit, Jokowi hits South China Sea





Tribunnews reporter Taufik Ismail TRIBUNNEWS. COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said efforts to deal with the pandemic have shown a lot of progress. About 7 billion doses of the vaccine have been injected and the number of new cases worldwide has also continued to decline since August. This paves the way for a global economic recovery which is expected to grow by 5.9% in 2021. The president said these achievements are still vulnerable and must be held together. “More effective management of the pandemic requires the right situation, namely stability, security and peace,” the president said during a speech at the 16th East Asia Summit (EAS) virtually at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Wednesday. , (10/27/2021). Read also : 5 important documents produced at the 22nd ASEAN-South Korea summit According to the president, during the pandemic, there was a negative trajectory in the geopolitical dynamics of the region. The rivalry between the great powers also continues to be the biggest problem, making it difficult to unite and act together. “No one is benefiting from this continuing situation and we must end it immediately,” the president said. The President said that so far there had been no concrete effort to end the problem. While 10 years ago, the president continued, the Bali principles were accepted as the rules of the game to create friendly and mutually beneficial relations between countries. Read also : BNPB chief’s strategy to anticipate a peak in Covid-19 cases before the G20 summit in Bali In addition, the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) panels were also designed to address these challenges. “I am sure that all EAS leaders believe that true cooperation will strengthen mutual trust and strengthen the interdependence between us,” said the president. The Head of State also underlined the importance of a commitment to respect international law to make the region and the world stable and prosperous. One of them, the homage to UNCLOS 1982 is much needed to see the South China Sea as a peaceful and stable sea. “Let’s strengthen cooperation, let’s take concrete action. Let’s change the _confidence deficit_ to _strategic trust_. Let’s create a safer, more stable and more prosperous region, ”he concluded.

