BONOKOSKI: the expulsion bet of the Turkish president wants to appear strong

This weekend, as the G20 summit meets in Rome, many eyes will be on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ attempts to have side meetings with US President Joe Biden to ease or escalate international tensions. .
Most of all, he wants to be able to show strength.
It is not often, after all, that 10 Western ambassadors, including those from the United States and Canada, are declared persona non grata and told that they should leave Turkey as soon as possible for the indecency of co-signing. a letter calling for the release of the philanthropist. activist Osman Kavala.
Turkey’s foreign ministry, however, has just received the 11th hour instruction to lift the president’s order, avoiding what would have been the deepest rift with the West in Erdogan, 19 in power.
The envoys issued a statement calling for a resolution of the case of Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist who has been in prison since 2017 despite not being convicted of a crime.
Kavala, a contributor to numerous civil society groups, is accused of funding nationwide protests in 2013 and participating in a failed coup in 2016, charges he denies.
Persistent delays in [Kavalas] trial, including merging different cases and creating new ones after a previous acquittal, casts a shadow on respect for democracy, the rule of law and transparency in the Turkish justice system, according to the joint statement of the Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and United States.
Erdogan said the envoys were brazen and did not have the right to demand Kavalas’ release, stressing that the Turkish judiciary was independent.
The Turkish hardline, however, has said it intends to meet privately with Biden when the G20 meets at the end of the week in Rome.
By the way, in 2001 Erdogan became the first world leader to have the nerve to speak the truth about China’s inhumane treatment of its Uyghur Muslims, a Turkish subset.
The incidents in China are, quite simply, genocide, Erdogan said. There is no point in interpreting it otherwise.
This is of course the description that Prime Minister JustinTrudeau has adopted since, even if it took years.
We have seen this movie before. Let us return immediately to our real agenda and to the fundamental problem of this country, the economic crisis, demanded the deputy leader of the opposition party IYI Yavuz Agiralioglu when Erdogans’ order was issued for the first time.
So that was it then. It was the economy, and the bombast of Erdogan’s envoy was nothing more than a smokescreen to cover up the real problem of Turkey’s failing economy.
While the IMF forecasts economic growth of 9% this year, inflation in Turkey has more than doubled and the lira has fallen 50% against the US dollar since Erdogan’s last election victory in 2018.
Emre Peker, of the London-based Eurasia group, said in a Radio-Canada News report that the threatened evictions at a time when the economy faced enormous challenges are reckless at best, and at worst, a foolish gamble to bolster Erdogan’s plummeting popularity.
Erdogan must project power for domestic political reasons, Peker said, adding that countries whose envoys are usually expelled retaliate with tacit expulsions. This risks making relations increasingly difficult with Washington and the EU.
Fortunately, Erdogan has returned.
With a weak economy and elections in Turkey on the horizon, Erdogan must have been strong in the eyes of the electorate.
This, however, was one of the times when looking strong was more of a trick than reality.
