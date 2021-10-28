WSJ issues letter from Trump continuing to allege election fraud in PA





The Wall Street Journal published a letter to former President Trump’s editor Donald Trump Jan. Panel 6 plans to subpoena Trump’s lawyer who advised on how to quash election Texan president apologizes for ‘Chinese virus’ remark Biden invokes Trump in a bid to spur McAuliffe forward on Election Day PLUS Tuesday in which he responded to an opinion piece from the newspaper’s editorial board on an upcoming judicial election in Pennsylvania.

Trump’s letter, dated October 25, was sent to Journal editor Matt Murray and accuses the publication of printing lies on mail-in ballots used in the 2020 Pennsylvania presidential election.

Former president lost state to President BidenJoe BidenBiden calls on Trump to try to boost McAuliffe ahead of election day Business lobby calls on administration to ‘pump the brakes’ on vaccine mandate overnight defense and national security Presented by Boeing, the calculation of Afghanistan shows no sign of stopping PLUS in November.

The Journal op-ed argues for Justice Kevin Brobson, a GOP candidate for the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. He currently sits on an appeals bench, one step below the state’s high court.

The opinion piece says Pennsylvania Supreme Court needs “an injection of judicial restraint” after creating an exception due to COVID-19 to accept ballots for the 2020 election that arrived with three days late.

The council goes on to state that those votes were separated from the final tally and that they didn’t matter because the president won the state by over 80,000 votes. However, according to the article, had the race been closer, the state’s presidential election could have been determined by the United States Supreme Court.

The former president in his letter argued that the election was “rigged,” a common refrain from Trump, who has also repeatedly alleged that the 2020 election was marred by widespread voter fraud.

“Well, in fact, the election was rigged, which unfortunately you still haven’t figured out,” Trump wrote.

The former president then provided a bulleted list of points alleging foul play in the election.

Trump concluded, “This is why Democrats and the bogus media don’t want a full forensic audit in Pennsylvania. In reality, 80,555 ballots are nothing when there is so much corruption or voter irregularities. “

In the wake of the 2020 election results, the former president and his allies launched multiple challenges in the swing states that turned blue. The vast majority of prosecutions were unsuccessful.

In addition, federal and state election workers, including former Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrMeadows hire former Deputy AG to represent him in Jan. 6 inquiry: report Why it’s time for Tories to accept the 2020 election results and move forward. Bannon’s subpoena sets up big decision for Biden DOJ MORE, said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

The Wall Street Journal did not explain why it decided to publish Trump’s letter to its editor.

The Hill has contacted the Wall Street Journal for comment.

