Imran Khan’s Talks With Pakistani Taliban Will Not Bring Peace | Pakistani Taliban





In an October 1 interview with Turkish media, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed that his government was in talks with the Pakistani Taliban (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP). After a period of relative dormancy, TTP has been significantly more active this year. Khan admitted that Islamabad offered the group a number of rewards ranging from political amnesty to the release of prisoners in return for laying down arms.

Such an agreement does not serve Pakistan’s national interests and it will not work because the TTP, as before, is unlikely to meet its terms. Aside from their implications for war and peace, the Prime Minister’s comments were deeply uncomfortable for those who have not forgotten his role in the bad old days of 2007-2014, when the Taliban brought the state to its knees. .

Taliban Khan: the historical background

In politics, memories can be short. Today it is worth remembering what role Khan played during the height of the Taliban insurgency in Pakistan. If he had only maintained a rigorous silence during the conflict, Pakistan would have been much better off.

Khan was the avatar of a deeply sympathetic stance towards the Taliban. It is not for nothing that he earned the nickname of Taliban Khan. By what a posteriori can only be qualified as an accident of history, the national government between 2008 and 2013 was led by three parties all more or less ideologically opposed to the TTP, the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP), the Movement Muttahida Qaumi (MQM) and the National Awami Party (ANP). It is perhaps no coincidence that all three are today a shadow of themselves.

From the perspective of continuing a war against violent extremists, this government composition was relatively fortuitous. This meant that at least at the political level, if not at the level of the general public, the country correctly identified the Taliban as a deadly enemy, an enemy that could only be defeated by force.

But Khan has thwarted any push for aggressive action against the Taliban. Rather than playing a constructive role and preparing the public for a difficult and costly war, Khan did the opposite: he railed against the government and defended the insurgent group.

His rhetoric was not without cost. Given his background as a popular cricketer and well-known philanthropist, as well as his straightforward and uncompromising rhetoric against Pakistan’s ruling elite, Khan was perhaps the most popular figure in Pakistan at the time. He was also remarkably free from all responsibility. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), boycotted the 2008 elections, which meant it had no presence in parliament. Khan’s warm relationship with the military, meanwhile, wouldn’t come until five years later.

In a sense, then, the war was someone else’s problem. Khan had as much formal power as an internet troll and often played the part. The audience-hungry media eagerly gave hours of coverage to the country’s most telegenic figure, and his rants did not disappoint.

More than anyone, he shaped the contours of the Taliban debate in Pakistan, which revolved around three questions. First, why was the TTP attacking the Pakistanis? Second, was the state’s national interest served by negotiating or fighting the TTP? Third, was the American alliance a help or an obstacle in defeating the TTP? Only the last of them was genuinely difficult to answer, but in this case each took on a controversial and polarizing color.

As the elected government and even the military preferred a more assertive approach, realizing the deadly threat the TTP posed to Pakistan, Khan hesitated. He apologized for the Taliban; they were only enraged by the foreign occupation, he said, and had no ideological agenda. The real problem, he thundered, was not the Taliban but the government itself. He accused him and his predecessors of waging the war against the Americas and claimed that military operations against the group were motivated only by a stingy thirst for dollars. In doing so, he made sure that espousing such a position was political poison, even if it was the right one.

Meanwhile, each week brought news of a new Taliban attack. The killing of Pakistanis by the TTP was ruthless and relentless. They bombed and shot them. They hit mosques and markets. They were bold enough to take on tough targets, such as military bases and airports, and brazen enough to take on soft targets, such as schools and shrines. They killed important people as well as pitiful anonymous. They beheaded Pakistani police and soldiers, then uploaded videos of them to social media for the whole world to see.

In a decade, the Taliban have seen fit to end the lives of more than 50,000 Pakistanis. Eventually, the sheer weight and brutality of this sustained assault became too much to bear. In the mid-2010s, the state began carrying out a series of security operations against the group, not thanks to Khan, of course. Between a more aggressive military posture, improved efficiency of US drones and the fortunate coincidence of an internationalized civil war in Syria, which has shifted the jihadists’ center of gravity to West Asia, away from Central and South Asia , Pakistan has succeeded in turning the tide. on Taliban terrorism.

The resurgence of the Taliban

But the group was never completely defeated. Now, with the winds of victory for the Afghan Taliban in sails, a success in which Islamabad ironically played a significant role, the TTP is back in dime. To deal with his violence, Khan once again favors a gentle hand; in this regard, little seems to have changed. The difference, of course, is that this time he’s in power.

On one level, the Taliban’s resurgence is a complete repudiation of the Khan theory of terrorism in Pakistan. Khan claimed the Taliban were motivated by the presence of US forces in Afghanistan and the US-Pakistan alliance, not ideology. But the United States left Afghanistan earlier this year. As for the old partnership with Washington, Khan is still waiting for a phone call from President Joe Biden will be more aware than most that he is in tatters.

And yet the Taliban’s violence continues unabated, the group responsible for nearly 100 terrorist attacks in 2021 alone, a figure the prime minister scandalously called a vague. Even taken in his own terms and let’s not mince words, he was and continues to be absurd on the subject of terrorism Khans’ theory has been falsified.

The false promise of the peace accords

More important than I told you, however, is the fact that the course of action Khan is discussing will not work. Indeed, it never has: Pakistan has already negotiated at least half a dozen peace agreements with the TTP. Everyone has failed.

The Taliban are a maximalist organization who, unlike many other insurgent groups, are not satisfied on the one hand that they have to have whole bread. Some secessionist movements, for example, readily accept autonomy agreements, as opposed to their stated goal of independence. Negotiated agreements may succeed in pacifying some insurgencies, but not this one.

The desire of the TTPs is to overthrow, violently or not, the Pakistani state and impose their interpretation of Sharia law throughout the country. There is no offer apart from that, no concession or act of generosity, with which Islamabad can buy forbearance from TTP.

In fact, a whole peace deal will do all it has ever done, when it comes to the TTP, is allow it to regroup, reorganize, rearm, and strengthen its death capacity. and destruction. And this even before we consider that the most important groups that make up the TTP are not in favor and are not involved in the current talks. If the government can get TTP insurance for the cessation of violence, it will be a ridiculously worthless promise.

Pakistani PTSD

In truth, the visceral reaction of the Pakistani public to the news of the talks is only partially rooted in the prognosis of their failure. There is also an emotional angle; a therapist would describe it as an unresolved trauma.

It is almost infuriating, almost offensive, for Khan to announce these talks and assurances of forgiveness for the Taliban without any involvement of parliament or discussion with the public. Given his personal history on the matter, he rightly rubs a lot of it the wrong way.

After all, Khan wasn’t just the onlooker who didn’t help put out the blaze. Rather, he dissuaded firefighters from entering the building and, as the blaze continued to rage, preached the arsonist’s understanding. Now, years later, he informs the surviving residents of the buildings that, without their input, the arsonist is allowed to sign a new lease after all, the fire was not serious in the first place.

Khan being so jaded about the Taliban’s record, exacerbates the collective post-traumatic stress disorder that Pakistanis suffer from. His being so gullible about the Taliban’s intentions compounds the security threats these same Pakistanis face. Coming to power in 2018, Khan was fortunate enough to avoid the worst of the war, fought and won during the tenure of his two hated rivals, the PPP and the PML-N. For his own good if no one else, he should walk carefully.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article mistakenly classified the PML-N as one of the 2008 government party coalition.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeeras.

