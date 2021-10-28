ASEAN leaders express disappointment to Myanmar junta as summit proceeds without it

Burma

US President Joe Biden appears with ASEAN leaders at the virtual bloc summit on October 26, 2021.

Through The Irrawaddy October 27, 2021

Southeast Asian leaders expressed disappointment with the Burmese junta on the first day of their annual meeting on Tuesday, while also expressing concerns about the situation in the member state, which is in the chaos since a coup in February.

The annual three-day ASEAN summit began on Tuesday without a representative from Myanmar after regional blocs decided to ban the presence of coup leader and junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who will be chairman of the group next year, said in his opening speech at the ASEAN summit minus one that today ASEAN did not expel the Myanmar from [the] ASEAN framework. Myanmar has given up its right.

We are now in the situation of ASEAN minus one. It’s not because of ASEAN, but because of Myanmar, Hun Sen said.

In a rare bold step for ASEAN, which normally does not take any decision that could be considered interference in the affairs of any of its member states, it decided on October 15 not to invite Min Aung Hlaing to its summit. annual for ignoring a five-point decision. plan he agreed with the regional bloc in April to end the political crisis triggered by the coup.

The bloc instead invited the participation of an apolitical representative, but the junta rejected the invitation, saying it would only accept its leader or a minister present.

As the virtual rally began on Tuesday, the spot that was supposed to be occupied by Myanmar’s representative in the now usual grid of video streams was replaced with a blank blue background.

In his remarks to the leaders, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said ASEAN’s decision to invite Myanmar officials at a non-political level to the summit was a difficult decision, but one that had to be taken.

According to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Jokowi, as the president is called, regretted Myanmar’s unwelcome attitude towards ASEAN’s offer as a family to help Myanmar emerge from its political crisis.

However, Jokowi reminded other regional leaders, It is important for us to honor the principle of non-interference. But on the other hand, we are also obligated to abide by other principles of the ASEAN Charter such as democracy, good governance, respect for human rights and constitutional government, Retno told the journalists during a press briefing.

Other leaders also supported the decision of current ASEAN President Bruneis on the Myanmar representative.

After Tuesday’s meeting, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Twitter that he fully supports Bruneis’ decision on Myanmar representation.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday: “We are disappointed by the lack of tangible progress in implementing the ASEAN five-point consensus.

He urged the Myanmar military authorities to cooperate fully with the ASEAN envoy, while noting that Singapore was gravely concerned about the situation in Myanmar, including the ongoing violence.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha, a retired general considered the ASEAN leader closest to Myanmar’s coup plotters, urged Myanmar to implement a five-point roadmap it agreed with ASEAN. Prayut said the issue was crucial to ASEAN’s reputation and a test of its resolve.

ASEAN’s constructive role in resolving this situation is of paramount importance and our action on this issue will affect ASEAN’s credibility in the eyes of the international community, Prayut said, according to his office.

A statement released Tuesday evening by the ASEAN president called on the junta to honor its commitment to the five-point consensus, which includes giving a special envoy to Myanmar access to all political parties. . But the junta ruled out allowing the emissary to meet Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, the detained head of the fallen civilian government.

We reaffirmed that Myanmar remains a member of the ASEAN family and recognized that Myanmar needs both time and political space to face its many and complex challenges, ”the statement read. from the President of ASEAN.

“We remain committed to supporting Myanmar in its efforts to return to normalcy in accordance with the will of the people of Myanmar,” Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei said in the statement.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte urged regional leaders at Tuesday’s meeting to stand with the country to resolve the conflict peacefully while prioritizing the well-being of its people.

The president urged all parties in Myanmar to engage in a constructive dialogue, stressing that the ASEAN special envoy should be allowed to visit Myanmar soon to meet with all concerned parties, his office said in a statement.

ASEAN includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Myanmar joined in 1997 under a previous military government.

US President Joe Biden joined Southeast Asian leaders in berating the junta on Tuesday, saying he supported ASEAN’s efforts to hold Myanmar’s military regime accountable for the consensus to end to violence in Myanmar.

While attending the joint summit virtually, Biden expressed serious concerns about the military coup and the horrific violence in Myanmar, and called on the regime to immediately end the violence, release those unjustly detained and to restore the country’s path to democracy.

In its latest statement, the regime said Myanmar’s absence from the ASEAN summit was not meant to be a protest or boycott of the regional bloc, but was due to ASEAN’s refusal to allow the leader. state or government or Myanmar, or its minister. level representative, to attend.

The junta reacted bitterly to the exclusion of its leaders, issuing a series of announcements. In its previous statement, the Foreign Ministry said it was very disappointed with ASEAN’s decision to exclude Min Aung Hlaing from the summit and condemned the decision.



