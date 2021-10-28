Storm landing – Journal – DAWN.COM





Here we go again. Once again we witness a familiar sight: a government plunging into both political and economic crisis. TLP rioters marching on GT Road, the low-key but significant end of the notifications saga and the looming economic crisis (temporarily postponed due to a critical $ 3.2 billion injection from Saudi Arabia) are now raising the issue. same question that arises every time one of these cases is launched: will the government survive? A storm is looming over the shores of Pakistan, and how far its devastation extends is the key question of the day.

From Lal Masjid to the Tahirul Qadri Long March and Sit-in which ended in January 2013, from Qadris Second Long March in 2014, in which he provided the power of the street and Imran Khan delivered the speeches until the Faizabad dharna of Khadim Hussain Rizvi until the Azadi march of Fazlur Rehman in October 2019, all these episodes were the outward manifestation of a balance of power at the top.

Chances are it’s no different today with the TLP’s march, although it’s too early to say who is playing which game here. What is blatantly obvious, however, is that the lifeline of the PTI government, the most critical prop that allowed it to defeat the motion of no-confidence against its Senate Speaker in the summer of 2019 and win elections at the same time slot in 2021., has now been cut. From there, the party in power is left to itself. Recall that Imran Khan won 176 votes to become Prime Minister on August 17, 2018. In his vote of confidence in March 2021, he obtained 178 votes while the opposition boycotted the event. The minimum required is 172. On the other hand, his immediate predecessor, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who contested the place after the Panama decision, obtained 221 votes.

The numbers are getting more precarious in the Senate, and even more so in the Punjab. A government whose majority depends on the support of six coalition partners representing around 25 seats is unable to fight the opposition and anger the military while presiding over a powerful inflationary spiral. Yet this is where the PTI stands today. No wonder the question is everywhere: will the government survive?

The notifications saga is over, but so is the same page.

Saudi Arabia’s lifeline saved them time, nothing more. In a sense, it brought us back to how the story of this government began in 2018 and 2019. Then they were also faced with an inevitable approach by the IMF to consolidate foreign exchange reserves that had fallen below. ‘one month of import. cover at the time the government was sworn in. Second, they were unable to endure the terms the Fund attached to its bailout when talks began in November 2018. Second, they also bought time by resorting to nearly $ 6 billion in support from the United Nations. China, Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

But in the end, they had to sign on the dotted line, as they will have to do again this time. All those billions bought them in just over a few months. And the embrace of the inevitable adjustment from July 2019 has eaten away at all the reservoirs of goodwill they had brought with them to power. The economy came to a halt and as fortunes faded across the land, the shine came off the character of Khans.

But at the time, he had strong backing, described in the era’s code euphemism as the same page. The mighty army stood behind him and as long as it did, there could be no questioning of his power from within the system. The vote of no-confidence against the Senate speaker in August 2019 showed this as 14 defectors appeared out of nowhere to kill an initiative that otherwise had the numbers as the vote approached.

Read: Deadlock over ISI chief’s appointment revealed growing gap between civil-military leaders

Today, this is no longer the case. The notifications saga is over, but so is the same page. From there, they are alone. All we have to do is step back, an establishment official was quoted in this newspaper as saying about the government’s survival. Now that the notification has been signed, the dates announced, the transfers planned, we will see how far Imran Khan’s government can walk on its own. The ground in front is raked with embers and the finish line suddenly seems very far away.

From 2019, Imran Khan lost the streets, even though he won all the votes necessary for his own survival in the National Assembly. Today, he is once again losing the streets with a new and relentless inflationary spiral for which his government has no plan except to ask Saudi Arabia for help. They intend to take the money and use it to stabilize the exchange rate and pursue their growth ambitions, regardless of the destabilizing impact that growth has on the country’s macroeconomic framework in the hope that l The economy will somehow burst across the coming headwinds to find stable and sustainable shores.

Of course, that will not happen. The deficits that fuel the exchange rate depreciation are just the other side of the growth story. The two go hand in hand and going down that road with borrowed money brings you to the same place as in 2019: the IMF threshold, looking down on the barrel of an even tighter adjustment than one that is offered today.

Desperate times breed desperate acts, and there is an unmistakable air of desperation in the actions of governments today. The Home Secretary once said that the TLP’s demands would be met and that they were never banned. The next day, the Minister of Information speaks loudly. Today they are not on the same page, let alone with someone else. Yet the clock runs the same for everyone.

The writer is a business and economics journalist.

[email protected]

Twitter: @khurramhusain

Posted in Dawn, October 28, 2021

