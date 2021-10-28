Prime Minister Imran Khan says violence will not be allowed for political purposes





Prime Minister Imran Khan. AFP / File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday issued guidelines to stop the long march announced by Pakistan outlawed from Tehreek-e-Labbaik, saying “violence will not be allowed to anyone for political purposes.”

Sources familiar with the matter said the decision to ban the banned organization from marching was taken at the federal Cabinet meeting. Prime Minister Imran Khan told the meeting that the government would not allow anyone to take justice.

The meeting informed the prime minister of the protest march of the prohibited attire, sources said, adding that the government had decided not to prevent protesters from marching past Jhelum.

Earlier today, a clash between police and TLP workers in Sadhoke left several officers injured.

Sources added that the government has been adamant not to allow the long march “under any circumstances” and that “no discussions will take place with the banned organization.”

“Government and state are on one page regarding the protests,” the prime minister said at the meeting, according to sources, adding that the protesters would be “severely treated if they attempted to enter Islamabad.”

“This show should end now”: Fawad Chaudhry

Shedding light on the matter, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the problems with the banned outfit should not get worse, adding that “this show should end now”.

Speaking to media in Islamabad ahead of the cabinet meeting, Chaudhry said the long march on GT Road should “end immediately”.

“The issue of the banned TLP would be discussed in detail during the cabinet meeting and the show should end,” he added.

“TLP is not a religious organization”

Later, informing the media of the cabinet decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said “TLP is not a religious organization, it is a militant wing.”

The minister said the cabinet decided to deal with the TLP as a militant organization because it criticized the banned political party for blocking roads and central arteries for their protests.

“They have done the show six times already. The outlawed TLP cannot blackmail the state; it has no status. In the past, we have defeated terrorist organizations,” he said.

The Information Minister, noting that six police officers were martyred during the demonstration, asked until when the state would act as a silent spectator.

“We don’t want bloodshed,” he said and blasted the TLP for blocking the roads “for no reason.”

He called on the outlawed organization not to underestimate the state’s mandate because the government had waited long enough.

Chaudhry said several people joined the protesters with AK-47s in their hands.

Government orders crackdown on social media accounts of banned outfit

According to sources, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad ordered relevant authorities to launch a crackdown on social media accounts of the banned outfit.

Sources from the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) said they received the instructions, adding that they would take action against the prescribed organization’s social media accounts from today.

“If Imran Khan’s sit-in was legitimate, why is the TLP’s long march stopped?” Fazl

On the other hand, PDM leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman said: “If Imran Khan’s sit-in was legitimate when the PTI was in opposition,” then why isn’t the TLP’s long march? it not justified?

He asked that if the protests against Nawaz Sharif were legitimate, then why is it illegal against Imran Khan.

“They are preventing protesters from entering Islamabad; we demand a general election.

Fazl went on to say that “it is the legal right of the TLP to register their protest, therefore the issues should be resolved by legal means.”

Pakistani railways announce alternative routes

Meanwhile, in light of the development, Pakistan Railways announced that trains to and from Rawalpindi and Lahore are to take alternative routes.

The railways spokesman said the trains were diverted via Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Jhand.

The spokesperson said that the operations of Subak Khram, Islamabad Express, Rawal Express have been suspended, while the orange line from Rawalpindi to Lahore has also been suspended.

However, the rest of the trains would run on schedule.

Likewise, due to the ongoing six-day protest, traffic has been suspended on GT Road causing frustration among commuters as they face issues.

The government denies having closed the French embassy

Rasheed said a day ago that the government agreed to all demands made by the banned party, except for the one to close the French embassy.

“We have various constraints concerning the question of the French ambassador,” Rasheed had declared, informing the media of the state of progress of the dialogue with the prohibited outfit.

The minister had said that there was enormous pressure on Pakistan regarding the request for the banned outfit linked to the French embassy.

Pakistan could be faced with various problems if we send the French ambassador to pack his bags, “he said.

Rasheed had expressed hope that the banned outfit would cancel his protest sit-in because the government had accepted his main demands.

“We want them to review their request linked to the French embassy,” said the Minister of the Interior.

He further told the media that a report on the dialogue with the leaders of the banned formation had been submitted to the prime minister, which was also discussed at a meeting held today in the presence of civilian and military leaders, as well as chief secretaries and general inspectors of the police.

We want peace in the country. We endeavor to resolve all issues with TLP as early as possible through dialogue.

Rasheed had said that despite the martyrdom of two police officers and 70 others injured, two of them in critical condition, the government still wanted to resolve the issue with mutual understanding and cooperation.

