Youth Engagement Day, Jokowi Means Unity Behind Plurality





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) interpreting the plurality of the Indonesian nation as the capital of unity to face various challenges during the commemoration of Hari Oath of youth. This was conveyed by Jokowi through social media uploads accompanied by cartoon images of people from various professions. He believes that Indonesia can overcome any challenge with the diversity that exists. “Unity in pluralism is a capital for Indonesia to meet various challenges,” Jokowi said on his Instagram account @jokowi on Thursday (10/28). Jokowi recalled the moment of the youth oath on October 28, 1928. He remembered the strong words of the young generation of Indonesia at that time. Former DKI Jakarta Governor said the same spirit still exists. He believed that young Indonesians still have the same determination as their predecessors. “It still resonates with the same voice and corresponds to the currents of today,” he said. Youth Oath Day is commemorated by the nation of Indonesia every October 28. Today is linked to the time of the Second Youth Congress on October 28, 1928. At that time, youth representatives from various regions held a meeting. They unite the vision of the struggle for independence of Indonesia. At the convention, they formulated the Youth Pledge, the text of a commitment to unite as a nation. This moment is considered to be one of the important points in the struggle for independence of Indonesia. (dhf / gil)



