Imran Khan accused of selling gifts received from other countries …

During a state visit, gifts are usually offered between heads of state or officers with constitutional responsibilities. Pakistani opposition parties on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of selling gifts from foreign heads of state, including a million dollar watch.

In addition, the rules of the gift custodian (Toshakhana) state that gifts remain the property of the state unless they are sold at an auction. The rules allow officials to keep gifts with a market value of less than 10,000 without paying anything, reports The Express Tribune. “Imran Khan sold the gifts he received from other countries,” PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz tweeted in Urdu.

How can a person (Khan) be so callous, deaf, dumb and blind? “- Sharif

“Caliph Hazrat Omar (companion of the Prophet Muhammad) was responsible for his shirt and robe. You (Imran Khan), on the other hand, looted foreign gifts from Toshakhana. Are you talking about creating a state of Medina? How can a person (Khan) be so callous, deaf, dumb and blind? Asks the daughter of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

According to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chairman of the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance, Prime Minister Khan sold a valuable watch he acquired from a prince. “It’s shameful,” he said. Punjab President Rana Sanaullah spoke at a press conference on Wednesday. He claims Pakistan has been vilified. As a result of the alleged sale of gifts received by the Prime Minister from heads of state of other nations.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill is a special assistant to the Prime Minister for political communication. He had previously said the government was “keeping a secret” about details of gifts Prime Minister Khan received from other heads of state. This is because publishing their lists and comparing them with those of other countries is inappropriate. Especially by Islamic countries with which Pakistan maintains fraternal relations.

“Usually Prime Minister Imran Khan deposits such gifts at Toshakhana. However, if he wishes to keep them with him, he has to pay an amount for it, ”he said. The Express Tribune reports that the PTI government is appealing the case to the High Court in Islamabad. They claim that the information on the Prime Minister’s gifts has been described as “secret”.

