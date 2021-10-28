Biden: China’s actions in Taiwan undermine stability





KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia President Joe Biden told leaders at the East Asia summit on Wednesday that China’s recent actions in the Taiwan Strait are coercive and undermine peace and stability in the region. The comments by Biden, who participated by video in the annual meeting of 18 Asia-Pacific countries, comes amid an increase in Chinese military activity near the island that China considers a renegade province and s ‘is committed to recover by force if necessary. The president also reiterated the United States’ commitment to the rules-based international order and expressed concern over threats against that order, the White House said in a statement. He made it clear that the United States will continue to support its allies and partners for democracy, human rights, the rule of law and the freedom of the seas. Last week, Biden sounded the alarm bells in Beijing when he said the United States was firmly committed to helping Taiwan defend itself in the event of a Chinese attack. The White House then played down the president’s comments, which took place at a CNN town hall, and said he did not want to involve any changes in US one-China policy, which recognizes Beijing but authorizes informal relations and defense ties with Taipei.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have fallen to new lows since their fall under the administration of former President Donald Trumps, who took a confrontational approach to trade, visas, diplomatic representation and educational exchanges. A US nuclear submarine deal with Australia and the UK also angered China, which claims most of the disputed South China Sea and warned the deal would threaten regional stability . Some countries like Indonesia and Malaysia are also concerned that the pact will escalate tensions and trigger an arms race. Indonesia does not want this region to become an arms race and projection of power that can threaten stability, Indonesian President Joko Widodo told his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, according to the Indonesian foreign minister. Australia announced a $ 93 million package to support security, climate and health efforts in Southeast Asia, while Morrison championed the New Deal with the US and UK United. the Indo-Pacific indeed, it reinforces it.

He said Australia had no intention of acquiring nuclear weapons and remained deeply committed to nuclear non-proliferation. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his country shares serious concerns with ASEAN over challenges to the free and open maritime order in China’s East and South Seas, according to the Japanese Ministry of Affairs. foreigners. He did not mention China by name, but Tokyo has raised its voice in advocating for freedom of navigation and the resolution of disputes on the basis of international law, at a time when China is expanding its military might across the country. beyond its coasts.

