New ISI chief: General Bajwa showed Imran Khan who is the boss of Pakistan





India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

| Posted: Thursday October 28th, 2021 10:37 AM [IST]

New Delhi, October 28: The decision of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to brief Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as the next ISI chief is a clear sign that the military continues to fully control the country.

The new Spy Master will replace Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed next month. The notification by the Prime Minister’s office comes after nearly three weeks of a face-to-face meeting between the military and the government.

Imran Khan approves appointment of Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum as new ISI chief

On October 6, the head of the Pakistani army, General Qamar Bajwa, had reshuffled the senior ranks of the army and in doing so transferred Lt. Gen. Hameed to Peshawar as the corps commander. He also appointed the Karachi Corps Commander. Lieutenant-General Anjum as head of the ISI.

However, Imran Khan was reluctant to notify the appointment and this had strained relations with the military. However Khan had to tow the army chief’s line. This has now led to strong speculation that General Bajwa could most likely continue to lead the army beyond November 2022. He took office as chief of the army on November 29, 2016.

As the army chief made his decision on the new ISI chief, Khan remained reluctant and said he wanted due process to be followed. He was trying to suggest that he did not want to replace Lt. Gen. Hameed as head of the ISI. Admittedly, General Bajwa had sent a list of names to be appointed as the next ISI chief so that the prime minister could question them. However, this was only a way to help Khan save face, but in reality the message was clear and the military only wanted Lt. Gen. Anjum as the next ISI chief.

However, on October 26, it became clear that the military had succeeded. The prime minister’s office said in a tweet that Army Chief of Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa called the prime minister @ImranKhanPTI today. The meeting was part of the ongoing consultation process between the Prime Minister and the Army Chief of Staff on the timing of the ISI change of command and the selection of the new ISI DG.

During this process, a list of officers was received from the Ministry of Defense. The Prime Minister interviewed all the candidates. A final round of consultations took place today between the prime minister and the army chief of staff, the prime minister’s office also tweeted.

After this detailed consultative process, the name of Lt..Gen. Nadeem Anjum has been approved as the new DG ISI. The designated DG ISI will take office on November 20, 2021, another tweet read.

For the latest news and instant updates

Allow notifications

Already subscribed

Article first published: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 10:37 AM [IST]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oneindia.com/india/new-isi-chief-gen-bajwa-showed-imran-khan-who-is-the-boss-of-pakistan-3328783.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos