The Irish Times take on Turkey and the West: Erdogans steps back





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan found a face-saving formula that allowed him to reasonably retreat from weekend threats to expel 10 ambassadors who called on Turkey to release a prominent jailed human rights activist. Four-year pre-trial detention of 65-year-old businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala was found to be in violation of the European Convention on Human Rights by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in December 2020. Not for the first time, Turkey has ignored the ECHR ruling and the country faces infringement action next month if it continues to fail to comply. Kavalas’ trial resumed in December on charges of funding national protests in Gezi Park in 2013 and alleged involvement in a coup attempt in 2016. The ECHR concluded that his arrest was politically motivated, without any reasonable evidence to support the charges. Thousands of people have been arrested following the Gezi Park protests, sparked by plans to redevelop Istanbul’s green space into a shopping mall and for their alleged involvement in the 2016 coup attempt. Erdogan opposed the ambassadors from Germany, France, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Canada, New Zealand and the United States, including seven Turkish members of the ‘NATO. But he withdrew on Monday after the international outcry and a joint letter from the group of ambassadors reaffirming that they remain determined, under the terms of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, not to interfere in the internal affairs of a host country. The US State Department said, however, that the statement was intended to emphasize that the actions of the US envoys were in accordance with the terms of the convention. The demand for Kavalas’ release remains. Erdogan chose to view the letter as a repudiation of their previous request and that they will be more careful now. Turkey’s repeated non-compliance with the judgments of the ECHR, the court attached to the Council of Europe to which Turkey joined in 1950, endangers its membership and its relations with its democratic allies.

