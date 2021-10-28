Biden calls China’s actions in Taiwan “coercive”

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia President Joe Biden told leaders at the East Asia summit on Wednesday that China’s recent actions in the Taiwan Strait are “coercive” and undermine peace and stability in the region .

The comments by Biden, who participated by video in the annual meeting of 18 Asia-Pacific countries, comes amid an increase in Chinese military activity near the island that China considers a renegade province and s ‘is committed to recover by force if necessary.

“The president also reiterated the United States’ commitment to the rules-based international order and expressed concern over threats against that order,” the White House said in a statement. “He made it clear that the United States will continue to stand with its allies and partners for democracy, human rights, the rule of law and the freedom of the seas.

Last week, Biden sounded the alarm bells in Beijing when he said the United States was firmly committed to helping Taiwan defend itself in the event of a Chinese attack.

The White House then downplayed the president’s comments, which took place at a CNN town hall, and said he did not want to involve any changes in the United States’ “one China policy” , which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have fallen to new lows since their fall under the administration of former President Donald Trump, who took a confrontational approach to trade, visas, diplomatic representation and educational exchanges.

A US deal on nuclear submarines with Australia and the UK also angered China, which claims most of the disputed South China Sea and warned the pact would threaten regional stability.

Some countries like Indonesia and Malaysia are also concerned that the pact will escalate tensions and trigger an arms race.

“Indonesia does not want this region to become an arms race and a projection of power that can threaten stability,” Indonesian President Joko Widodo told his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, according to the Indonesian foreign minister.

Australia announced a $ 93 million package to support security, climate and health efforts in Southeast Asia, while Morrison championed the New Deal with the US and UK United. the Indo-Pacific “indeed it reinforces it”.

He said Australia had no intention of acquiring nuclear weapons and remained deeply committed to nuclear non-proliferation.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his country shares serious concerns with ASEAN over challenges to the free and open maritime order in China’s East and South Seas, according to the Japanese Ministry of Affairs. foreigners.

He did not mention China by name, but Tokyo has raised its voice in defense of freedom of navigation and the settlement of disputes on the basis of international law, at a time when China is expanding its military might in the- beyond its coasts, shaking its neighbors with the construction of artificial buildings. islands and send ships close to their coasts.

The meetings were clouded by a diplomatic standoff after the military-controlled Myanmar skipped the summit to protest ASEAN’s decision to ban the participation of General Min Aung Hlaing, whose forces seized power in February.

In Biden’s private conversations with ASEAN leaders, he denounced the military junta’s “horrific violence” in Myanmar as he seeks to pressure US leadership in the Pacific.

“In Myanmar, we have to face the tragedy caused by the military coup that increasingly undermines regional stability,” Biden told leaders, according to the White House. The President added, “The United States stands up for the people of Myanmar and calls on the military regime to end the violence, release all political prisoners and return to the path of democracy.

ASEAN censorship of Myanmar boldest after bloc envoy barred from meeting with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other political detainees in proposed dialogue to alleviate the crisis which left more than 1,100 demonstrators, most of them anti-military, dead.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has expressed concern over the detention in Myanmar of Australian academician Sean Turnell, who has served as an economic adviser to Suu Kyi’s government. Morrison thanked Lee for the concern, a Southeast Asian diplomat, who attended the meeting, told The Associated Press, on condition of anonymity due to a lack of authority to discuss the talks. publicly.

Myanmar refused to send a junior representative to the summit and criticized ASEAN’s move as going against the bloc’s principles of non-interference in each other’s affairs and consensus decision-making . Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Myanmar’s decision to snub the summit was “regrettable” and hinted he might also consider not inviting the country’s top military-led general to a video summit more than 50 Asian and European countries that Cambodia will host next month, a diplomat said.

According to the diplomat, some fear that European leaders will ignore the summit and only send lower-ranking representatives if the Burmese general is allowed to join.

In a statement by the president released after the summit on Tuesday, bloc leaders urged Myanmar to give its envoy, Brunei’s second foreign minister, Eryan Yusof, full access to all parties and release political detainees .

While respecting ASEAN’s principle of non-interference, the bloc said it must also strike a balance in terms of the rule of law, good governance, democracy and constitutional government in Myanmar’s situation.

“We reiterated that Myanmar remains part of the ASEAN family and recognized that Myanmar needs both time and political space to face its many and complex challenges,” the group said.

Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia. Associated Press reporters Jim Gomez in Manila, Philippines, Kiko Rosario and Grant Peck in Bangkok, Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo, and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report.