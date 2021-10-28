From buffalo auctions to luxury cars, Imran Khan desperately tries to save Pakistan’s economy





Pakistan’s problem has always been one of overconsumption by elites, including its voracious army, and then begging its people to foot the bill

File image of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. PA

There are two types of auctions. The first is when you go bankrupt and decide to have a distress sale where you sell all of your assets and then follow it up with a garage sale getting rid of luxuries you don’t need. The second type of auction is a completely different ball game, which tests the value of your brand even if you are fundraising for a certain cause.

This study, on the other hand, is exactly what has been played out between India and Pakistan in recent years. A desperate, cash-strapped Pakistan has had to auction everything from luxury cars to buffaloes in order to raise funds to stave off the desperate debt crisis and cash crunch facing the government. The latest item to come out of the bloc is apparently a watch gifted to Prime Minister Imran Khan worth $ 1 million if accusations from opposition parties are to be believed. Not so long ago, according to reports, the official residence of the Pakistani prime minister was rented out.

Pakistan’s problem has always been one of overconsumption by the elites, including its voracious army, and then begging its people to foot the bill.

What else can explain the decision to auction eight buffaloes for Rs 23 lakh! These buffaloes were kept at the Prime Minister’s residence and acquired by Nawaz Sharif [Khans predecessor] for its gastronomic requirements. Their market value was around Rs 1.2 lakh, but they sold for Rs 4-6 lakh due to the sentimental value attached to purchasing the personal buffaloes of the Pakistani Prime Minister.

Other items on sale included 102 luxury cars including bulletproof vehicles and four helicopters reserved for the use of the Pakistani cabinet. In many ways, this highlights Pakistan’s economic situation today where every penny counts, and yet there is enough money in Pakistan for individuals to buy second-hand goods at many times their value for money. sentimental reasons. And let’s not forget that a former Pakistani foreign minister, famous for his Birkin bags worth several lakhs of rupees, paid taxes totaling less than Rs 10,000 for a year.

The existing military-business system [milbus] is a stand-alone academic study on full-fledged corruption by state elites. While Pakistan’s military spending alone is not ruinous based on its perceived ghosts of an existential threat to keeping a corrupt and discredited army in power, to top it off, that same army also demands the masquerade of managing legitimate businesses that never make a profit and enjoy monopoly positions to make the former military owner look like a respectable businessman.

The saddest thing about all of this is that the wealth and income of the respectable ex-military self-styled Pakistani businessman is in reality a venal extortion by the poorest Pakistanis.

The power of the Modi brand now contrasts with India where Prime Minister Narendra Modis selling mirror tokens and memorabilia he received during his days as Chief Minister of Gujarat brought in nearly Rs 90 crore. The money was donated to the Girls’ Education Fund.

Recently, at an online auction, Olympian javelin Neeraj Chopras went for Rs 1.5 crore while large sums were purchased for other sports memorabilia, busts of Sardar Patel, as well as a angavastra autographed by the Indian Paralympic team which brought in Rs 1 crore. All this money was donated to the Namami Gange project.

None of this smacks of desperation despite the blow the economy has suffered from COVID and its dire aftermath. Far from it, the auction only underscored the immense branding power of Narendra Modi of India, India’s sports icons, and India’s immense pride for its Paralympians, demonstrated by the tremendous branding power they brought to the auction. It was a demonstration of a strong and confident India that celebrates its achievements and is willing to spend money on things that matter morally rather than essential things that are desperately needed from the across the border.

Overall, it’s a reminder that the shameless cannot be humiliated even when they sell family money, while the big and the good continue to stay big and good because they focus. on their people both in times of plenty and when the going gets tough. .

Abhijit Iyer-Mitra is Senior Fellow at the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication.

