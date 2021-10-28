Boris Johnson finally wears a face mask in the House of Commons after weeks of pressure





When The Mirror did a count at 12:27 p.m. during PMQs, we saw around 102 Tory MPs in the crowded room with only 51 wearing masks. Image: BBC Parliament)

Boris Johnson finally donned a face mask in the House of Commons after weeks of pressure. The Prime Minister did not wear a face cover during PMQs, but did wear it when the 2021 budget was presented in the crowded room. He was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak who wore a sleek black mask, and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab who opted for a pale blue covering. Sajid Javid had insisted earlier this week on wearing one, and he didn’t disappoint. Foreign Minister Liz Truss did not wear one during PMQs, but made a change before the Chancellor’s budget. But Commons Leader Jacob Rees Mogg and Secretary of State for Scotland Alistair Jack wore no masks on the front bench in the crowded room during PMQs and the budget.















Picture: BBC Parliament)





The Commons split over face masks comes as House of Commons officials have moved to reimpose face covers as mandatory for employees, contractors, visitors and the media as cases increase. Civil servants cannot force MPs to wear masks because they are not considered employees of Parliament. Downing Street had repeatedly declined to say whether the Prime Minister would do the same amid an ideological split between the Tories. The prime minister’s official spokesperson said “it is a matter of personal judgment” but declined to say what the prime minister’s judgment would be.





Mr Rees-Mogg had previously said that the Tories did not need to wear masks in Parliament because with their “friendly and brotherly spirit” they know each other well. And Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer tested positive for Covid, Labor MPs united and wore face masks during PMQs. Earlier this week, the World Health Organization’s special envoy for Covid-19 criticized Boris Johnson and Tory MPs for “politicizing” the use of face masks. Dr David Nabarro insisted he found it “absolutely strange” that the UK was assuming its political position because it chose to wear a face mask. On Sunday evening, Tory MP Alex Chalk said he is self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus. Mr Chalk, the government’s solicitor general, was pictured without a mask in the packed room for questions from prime ministers last Wednesday. The WHO chief said: “People pay great attention to those in leadership positions, whether they are in the church, or whether they are the manager of a football club or a teacher. school, or the local politicians, mayors and politicians who are in Parliament. Because of their speeches and discussions on Twitter and so on, I am very excited that there is a role model. . He added: “The single most important requirement is that anyone in a decision-making position should not trivialize or downplay these issues, and, in particular, should not let the choice of strategy be something that receives a label. political or ideological party. “

