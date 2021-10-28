PM Modi increased the value of Indian passport: Amit Shah





Union Interior Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had increased the value of the Indian passport and the country’s pride abroad. He was speaking at the inaugural session of the three-day National Conference on Democracy Implementation: Two Decades of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi as Head of Government, hosted by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini. In the 2014 election, the Congress-UPA government had completed 10 years and Cabinet members would not consider the prime minister to be the prime minister, but each person behaved as if he was himself the prime minister. There was political paralysis, there was no guarantee of national security, and the country’s respect abroad was probably at an all-time low, due to scams and corruption of 12 lakh crore, t -he assures. Mr Shah said there were many questions facing the nation on the internal security front and it looked like the democratic system would crumble at any moment. At that time, our party decided that the chief minister of Gujarat would be our party’s prime minister candidate in the 2014 elections. This announcement brought about a new kind of change in the country, he said. Mr. Shah added that in 2019, Mr. Modi received the mandate and that on August 5, 2019, he made the historic decision to abolish Articles 370 and 35A. He said the decision to build Shri Ram Janmabhoomi was taken by taking everyone and without any violence into the country, and today the temple construction work is underway. Welcoming the 2016 demonetization, the Home Secretary said that despite the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in a few months, the prime minister made a difficult decision to get the nation to move towards payment electronics and the elimination of black money.

