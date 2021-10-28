Saudi Arabia agrees to provide $ 4.2 billion in financial assistance to Pakistan





Saudi Arabia is providing $ 4.2 billion in financial assistance to Pakistan to boost its foreign exchange reserves and help the South Asian country recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Saudi Fund for Development will deposit $ 3 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan as part of the kingdom’s support program, the Saudi News Agency reported on Wednesday. It will also finance the trade in petroleum derivatives for $ 1.2 billion during the year.

The royal directives confirm the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s continued position in supporting Pakistan’s economy, according to a statement.

Pakistan’s economy contracted 0.5% last year due to the pandemic, the International Monetary Fund said, but is expected to grow 3.9% this year.

I would like to thank HRH Prince Mohammad bin Salman for supporting Pak with $ 3 billion in central bank deposit in Pak and for financing refined petroleum products with $ 1.2 billion. KSA has always been there for Pak in our difficult times, including now when the world is faced with rising commodity prices.

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) October 27, 2021

The government is in talks with the IMF to resume a $ 6 billion loan program approved by the Washington-based lender in 2019 to help the country overcome its financial difficulties, the Pakistani daily reported this month. Dawn. The fund suspended the program in January 2020 after the government refused to increase electricity prices and impose additional taxes, the newspaper said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who visited the kingdom this week and met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the Middle East Green Initiative summit in Riyadh, praised the financial support.

I would like to thank HRH Prince Mohammad bin Salman for supporting Pak with $ 3 billion on deposit at Pak central bank and for financing refined petroleum products with $ 1.2 billion, Khan tweeted after the Saudi government announcement.

He said Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in difficult times and continues to support the country as commodity prices skyrocket around the world.

Saudi Arabia has already provided financial assistance to Pakistan, including $ 3 billion in foreign exchange in 2018 and a loan worth up to $ 3 billion in deferred payments for oil imports.

The Pakistani rupee rebounded against the US dollar after Wednesday’s announcement.

Updated: October 27, 2021, 2:57 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2021/10/27/saudi-arabia-agrees-to-provide-42bn-in-financial-assistance-to-pakistan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos