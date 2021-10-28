As G20 chairman, Indonesia will focus on equitable post-pandemic growth – benarnews

Indonesian leaders said they will focus on strengthening international cooperation to achieve equitable post-pandemic economic growth when their country first assumes the presidency of the G20 group of nations.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is due to hand over the presidency of the G20 to Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo at the group’s 2021 summit in Rome on Sunday.

The country will take over the presidency of the G20 at a crucial time, said Indonesian Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto.

“This is a meeting of the world’s largest economies and influential leaders, which will attract global attention,” Airlangga said in a speech at the Golkar Institute on Wednesday about the G20 summit. next year, to be held in Bali.

“By assuming the 2022 presidency, Indonesia has a strategic opportunity to participate in determining the direction of the global economic recovery, following the COVID-19 pandemic,” Airlangga told reporters last month.

The G20 is made up of developed and developing countries, which together account for 85 percent of the world’s gross domestic product, 80 percent of global investment, 75 percent of global trade and 66 percent of the world’s population.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s only G20 member, was first invited to the 2008 G20 summit in the United States.

Indonesia is the largest economy in Southeast Asia and the fourth most populous country in the world. With a diverse population and thousands of islands, it’s not an easy place to rule, Airlangga said.

“However, even in the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been able to keep our democracy and our economy relatively healthy,” he said.

Home to 270 million people, Indonesia has recorded more than 4.2 million coronavirus infections and more than 143,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

In contrast, the United States, home to about 330 million people, has recorded 46.5 million infections and nearly 46,000 deaths.

Earlier this week, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said G20 leaders at this year’s Rome summit are expected to issue a joint statement committing to global recovery efforts and strengthening economic cooperation.

Multilateralism

Thomas Noto Suoneto, analyst at the Indonesian Foreign Policy Community (FPCI), said Indonesia as G20 chairman will promote cooperative decision-making.

“In recent years, multilateralism has faced some pretty serious challenges, made worse by the pandemic,” Noto told BenarNews.

“So I think 2022… it’s very strategic to show that as a developing country Indonesia can be a bridge to overcome these challenges. “

Noto also said that as G20 chairman, Indonesia should push for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

“What will the G20 do about this? So far there is no G20 vaccine cooperation program, ”Noto said.

Yose Rizal Damuri, an economist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Jakarta, said Indonesia should consider the interests of all G20 countries.

“Indonesia must take into account issues of common interest to developed and developing countries. I think the joint economic recovery agenda is one of the important issues for all countries, ”Yose told BenarNews.

Future pandemics

Meanwhile, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on G20 countries to prioritize efforts to thwart future pandemics by funding the health sector.

“We have all been personally grappling with the high human and economic cost of this borderless and ruthless pandemic,” Sri Mulyani and Yellen said in a joint statement posted on the US Treasury Department website Tuesday.

“And as we move forward in the fight against COVID-19, we also face a stark reality: this will not be the last pandemic. “

Officials noted that the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 1.5 years shows countries were not ready to respond, mitigate and protect their citizens with vaccines while dealing with the impact of the economic downturn.

Sri Mulyani and Yellen agreed to set up a special fundraising forum to coordinate prevention, detection and other responses during disruptions in the health sector.