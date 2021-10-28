Politics
As G20 chairman, Indonesia will focus on equitable post-pandemic growth – benarnews
Indonesian leaders said they will focus on strengthening international cooperation to achieve equitable post-pandemic economic growth when their country first assumes the presidency of the G20 group of nations.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is due to hand over the presidency of the G20 to Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo at the group’s 2021 summit in Rome on Sunday.
The country will take over the presidency of the G20 at a crucial time, said Indonesian Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto.
“This is a meeting of the world’s largest economies and influential leaders, which will attract global attention,” Airlangga said in a speech at the Golkar Institute on Wednesday about the G20 summit. next year, to be held in Bali.
“By assuming the 2022 presidency, Indonesia has a strategic opportunity to participate in determining the direction of the global economic recovery, following the COVID-19 pandemic,” Airlangga told reporters last month.
The G20 is made up of developed and developing countries, which together account for 85 percent of the world’s gross domestic product, 80 percent of global investment, 75 percent of global trade and 66 percent of the world’s population.
Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s only G20 member, was first invited to the 2008 G20 summit in the United States.
Indonesia is the largest economy in Southeast Asia and the fourth most populous country in the world. With a diverse population and thousands of islands, it’s not an easy place to rule, Airlangga said.
“However, even in the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been able to keep our democracy and our economy relatively healthy,” he said.
Home to 270 million people, Indonesia has recorded more than 4.2 million coronavirus infections and more than 143,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
In contrast, the United States, home to about 330 million people, has recorded 46.5 million infections and nearly 46,000 deaths.
Earlier this week, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said G20 leaders at this year’s Rome summit are expected to issue a joint statement committing to global recovery efforts and strengthening economic cooperation.
Multilateralism
Thomas Noto Suoneto, analyst at the Indonesian Foreign Policy Community (FPCI), said Indonesia as G20 chairman will promote cooperative decision-making.
“In recent years, multilateralism has faced some pretty serious challenges, made worse by the pandemic,” Noto told BenarNews.
“So I think 2022… it’s very strategic to show that as a developing country Indonesia can be a bridge to overcome these challenges. “
Noto also said that as G20 chairman, Indonesia should push for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.
“What will the G20 do about this? So far there is no G20 vaccine cooperation program, ”Noto said.
Yose Rizal Damuri, an economist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Jakarta, said Indonesia should consider the interests of all G20 countries.
“Indonesia must take into account issues of common interest to developed and developing countries. I think the joint economic recovery agenda is one of the important issues for all countries, ”Yose told BenarNews.
Future pandemics
Meanwhile, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on G20 countries to prioritize efforts to thwart future pandemics by funding the health sector.
“We have all been personally grappling with the high human and economic cost of this borderless and ruthless pandemic,” Sri Mulyani and Yellen said in a joint statement posted on the US Treasury Department website Tuesday.
“And as we move forward in the fight against COVID-19, we also face a stark reality: this will not be the last pandemic. “
Officials noted that the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 1.5 years shows countries were not ready to respond, mitigate and protect their citizens with vaccines while dealing with the impact of the economic downturn.
Sri Mulyani and Yellen agreed to set up a special fundraising forum to coordinate prevention, detection and other responses during disruptions in the health sector.
Sources
2/ https://www.benarnews.org/english/news/indonesian/new-leader-10272021155717.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]