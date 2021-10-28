Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirms India’s focus on a free and open Indo-Pacific





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India remains committed to strengthening respect for the shared values ​​of multilateralism, the rules-based international order, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. In a virtual speech at the 16th East Asia Summit (EAS), Modi also reaffirmed India’s focus on a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and her support for the centrality of the ASEAN in the region. The Foreign Office (MEA) said the prime minister highlighted India’s efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic through vaccines and medical supplies, in addition to talking about the “Atmanirbhar Bharat ”for post-pandemic recovery and ensuring resilient global value chains. He said he had focused on establishing a better balance between economics and ecology and a climatically sustainable way of life. “Attended the 16th East Asia Summit hosted by Brunei via videoconference. Reaffirmed India’s emphasis on a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and the principle of centrality of ASEAN in the region, ”Modi tweeted. “India remains committed to strengthening respect for the shared values ​​of multilateralism, the rules-based international order, international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. I look forward to attending the 18th ASEAN-India Summit tomorrow, ”he said. In addition to the member states of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), the East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia. The summit saw the participation of leaders from almost all member countries. “The 16th EAS also discussed important regional and international issues, including the Indo-Pacific, the South China Sea, UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea), terrorism and the situation in the Korean Peninsula and Myanmar, ”the MEA said in a statement. . He said Modi reaffirmed “the centrality of ASEAN in the Indo-Pacific and highlighted the synergies between the ASEAN Perspectives on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and the Indian Initiative on the Indo-Pacific Oceans. -Pacific (IPOI). The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of EAS as the premier forum led by Indo-Pacific leaders, bringing nations together to discuss important strategic issues. We learn that Modi has stressed the importance of a resilient global value chain and reiterated India’s commitment to provide Quad-sponsored COVID-19 vaccines to countries in the Indo-Pacific. He also recalled India’s support of $ 1 million for ASEAN’s COVID-19 Stimulus Fund. The Prime Minister also raised the idea of ​​developing global standards on cybersecurity. The MEA said EAS leaders adopted three declarations on mental health, economic recovery through tourism and sustainable recovery, which were co-sponsored by India. “Overall, the summit saw a fruitful exchange of views between the prime minister and other EAS leaders,” he said. The East Asia Summit is the first forum led by Indo-Pacific leaders. Since its creation in 2005, it has played an important role in the strategic and geopolitical evolution of East Asia. Thursday’s ASEAN-India virtual summit is expected to conduct a comprehensive review of relations between the two sides. The 10 ASEAN nations are considered one of the most influential groups in the region, and India and several other countries, including the United States, China, Japan and Australia, are its partners. dialogue. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

