Erdoan criticizes CHP for giving in to HDP in troop extension vote

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan sharply criticized the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) on Wednesday for submitting to the pro-PKK People’s Democratic Party (HDP) after both parties voted against a motion aimed at extending the deployment of troops for counterterrorism operations.

In fact, this motion is a routine implementation against threats to our country from across our borders, Erdoan said, speaking at his party’s parliamentary group meeting in Ankara.

The Justice and Development Party (AK Party), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the opposition Good Party (IP) supported the motion on Iraq and Syria. The CHP and HDP, however, voted against the motion.

The purpose of this motion is to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor along our border and to erase the terrorist attacks against our country at its roots, Erdoan said, indicating that this threat comes from the PKK, from its wing. Syrian Arab Republic, the YPG, as well as other terrorist organizations, including Daesh.

He said that prior to the motion, HDP authorities called on the CHP not to accept the motion and that he followed those instructions instead of berating them.

Erdoan vowed that he would continue to take measures to ensure Turkey’s security despite the actions of the CHP.

What is important here is that our country’s second party, the CHP, surrendered to the toy of the terrorist organization, the HDP, obeying and submitting to it. It’s a shame, he added.

He further indicated that the CHP echoes those targeting Turkey.

The motion, referred to Parliament by the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, allows the Turkish military to conduct cross-border operations in northern Iraq and Syria for another two years, from October 30, 2021 to October 30, 2023 .

The motion said the risks and threats posed by the ongoing conflicts near Turkey’s southern land borders “continue to increase.”

Emphasizing that Turkey attaches great importance to the protection of the territorial integrity, national unity and stability of Iraq, the motion states: “However, the presence of (terrorist groups) PKK and Daesh in Iraq poses a direct threat to regional peace, stability and security in our country. “

The motion also denounced the violent attacks by YPG terrorists in Syria, adding that Turkey has taken the necessary measures in accordance with its “legitimate national security interests” to preserve “the peace and stability established in the areas of operation of the Turkey”.

He also highlighted the situation in Idlib province in northwestern Syria, the country’s last opposition stronghold, saying that the peace and stability established through the Astana process continued to be threatened.

Idlib is part of a de-escalation zone forged as part of a deal between Turkey and Russia. The region has been the subject of multiple ceasefire agreements, which have frequently been violated by Bashar Assad’s regime and his allies.

Last week, the president said Turkey continues to do whatever is necessary for the Idlib region and responds to attacks with heavy weapons.

During its more than 40-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU was responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to plan attacks in Turkey. Turkey says it is using its rights under international law to pursue these terrorists to their hiding places.

Daesh terrorists, meanwhile, carried out multiple attacks against Turkey, including at least 10 suicide attacks, seven bombings and four armed attacks, which left 315 dead and hundreds injured.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

Since 2016, several Turkish cross-border operations in northwestern Syria have freed the region from YPG and Daesh terrorists, allowing Syrians who fled the violence to return home.