Rishi Sunak splashes money on Johnsonian budget – POLITICO

LONDON The British Chancellor appeared to pull a bait and change his budget on Wednesday, leading the country to believe he was firmly on the purse strings before embarking on a big spending madness.

Rishi Sunak sounded positive Johnsonian as he insisted the UK can have it all: high growth, high wages, high spending and lower borrowing.

Making a passionate plea for a small state while overseeing $ 15 billion in tax increases has left some observers with a boost.

The wind in the Chancellors’ sails has been provided, in large part, by an improvement in growth prospects by the UK’s fiscal watchdog, adding $ 35 billion in additional revenue to play with.

His approach was to spend even more than he did on a distribution of NHS gifts, early childhood support and a raise in the national living wage. In fact, he announced a total spending increase of $ 150 billion by 2025, an actual increase of 3.8% per year and the largest of this century.

Clear priorities have been set, with a 4.1% health budget increase by 2024-25, and a corresponding increase for Michael Goves Department for Leveling Up, Housing and Communities, which will also receive a corresponding increase of 4.1%, reaching 8.9 billion by the end of this parliament.

There was $ 1.8 billion more for post-pandemic school remediation, bringing the total to $ 5 billion, while $ 4.8 billion was earmarked for local councils.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said that, overall, the spending review used money from a higher growth forecast to make the post-pandemic state the largest since the late 1970s.

On top of that, Sunak let the good times pass with lower rights to sparkling wine and funding for a new Beatles museum.

He also threw red meat at party loyalists with a promise of benefits for ships flying Britain’s Red Ensign in the wake of Brexit, and apparently thumbed his nose at the looming climate change summit by reducing air passenger rights for domestic flights.

Boris v. Rishi

A Tory MP summed up the dynamic between Boris Johnson and his chancellor ahead of the budget: Boris wants to be the bearer of good news, and Rishis is here to basically say, the computer says no.

In the wake of the budget, it seemed Johnson’s state of mind had won, with one government aide remarking: The First Lord of the Treasury always wins. (First Lord of the Treasury is one of the official titles of Prime Ministers.)

But there may be more to this confrontation than it seems. It might suit Sunak that government largesse is associated with his boss, when he can appropriate the means to tighten budgets and cut borrowing.

Sunak’s line “the government should have limits”, adding that “if this sounds controversial, it means it has to be said”, could be read as directed to his boss as well as the opposing benches.

A former colleague of both men said: I would say Rishi and his team are better at strategy, so whatever budget the two men wanted.

The standoff is not just between No.10 and No.11, but between the Chancellor and the entire parliamentary party, who have all been pushing for investments in favorite projects in recent months. .

This represents an area of ​​real alignment for Sunak and Johnson, who both understand the need to demonstrate that they are making progress on the amorphous upgrade agenda and keeping their promises to underprivileged areas of the country.

Sting in the tail

At the end of a budget confirming 15 billion tax increases, Sunak said: My goal is to reduce taxes.

The implication is that he has the means to reduce the current scale of taxes and expenses, even though the independent OBR has warned that the Chancellor has enough to balance the current budget and get debt down in three years, but with a very narrow margin.

But the question is whether that will be enough to ease the pressure on incomes when consumers face inflation rates that could exceed 4% next year.

Although Sunak pulled a rabbit out of his hat by announcing that welfare recipients will receive a larger portion of their pay, that only applies to those who are working. The housing tax is also expected to rise as the government cuts corporate rates for the hospitality sector.

Paul Johnson, Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Underline the scale of the problem: more years of barely increasing real income. High inflation, rising taxes, low growth keeping living standards virtually stagnant for another half decade.

Sunak made it too easy for her Labor counterpart Rachel Reeves after her speech: “At least bankers on short-haul flights sipping champagne will applaud this budget today.”

Yet by spending big and protecting public services, he robbed Labor of their traditional home ground and presented politics as a battle between optimism and doom and gloom.

But it will not be able to do it forever if people start to feel the effects of higher taxes and prices more intensely.