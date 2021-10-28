Wheels in Wheels: The Tribune India





G Parthasarathy

Chancellor, Jammu Central University and Former High Commissioner to Pakistan

My colleagues and I were relaxing in Islamabad on October 12, 1999, after the end of the Kargil conflict. It was expected that internal battles between the military establishment led by Musharraf and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would soon become more intense. But, we were all in a rude shock. As I walked past the main Pakistani Television (PTV) building, I came across an incredible and unforgettable sight. Soldiers from the Islamabad-based 111th Brigade were scaling the PTV walls to capture the building. I returned to the high commission to join my colleagues to check what was going on. PMO and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in New Delhi were informed that a military coup was underway in Islamabad.

Imran had neither the means nor the courage to modify the transfer orders. If he had, there would have been a constitutional crisis, with the prospect of another coup.

Less than half an hour later, we learned that when Musharraf was returning from Colombo to Islamabad on a PIA flight, air traffic control informed the pilot that he could not land in Pakistan. He could seek a landing elsewhere, including India! Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sharif sacked Musharraf and appointed Lieutenant General Ziauddin Bhatt, the head of the ISI, to replace him. But, other senior generals, led by the Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant-General Aziz Khan, have taken control of the capital. They arrested Sharif and other accomplices of him, just before Musharraf’s flight from Colombo landed in Rawalpindi. This was followed by a period of ruthless martial law. Sharif, meanwhile, risked being hanged for sedition. He was saved following a discreet intervention by the Saudi monarchy.

Pakistan has found itself again in a mess, both economically and politically, in the recent past, thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who bent over backwards to encourage the ISI to continue to fight. to have fun in the domestic politics of the country. His closest ally in his efforts to undermine the opposition has been ISI leader Lt. General Faiz Hameed. The ISI chief was the center of international media attention the day the Taliban seized power in Kabul. He, in fact, ensured that he was the center of attention of media around the world, even as the formation of the new government was accompanied by the sidelining of moderate leaders like Abdul Ghani Baradar and Sher. Mohammed Abbas Stanikzai, who fled to Dubai after expressing fears about his life.

Even as Afghanistan sinks into chaos, he finds that his friends and enemies are averse to having formal diplomatic relations with him, due to his brutal treatment of women. It is, however, possible and even likely that countries like Pakistan, China and Russia will change their position and establish diplomatic relations with the Taliban government. There are also a large number of OECD countries which would link diplomatic relations with significant changes on key issues, such as the presence in Afghanistan of internationally designated terrorist groups such as Al Qaeda and the Islamic State. There is international condemnation of the Taliban’s crackdown on women.

The real cause for concern in Pakistan, however, has been the growing disagreement between Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and Imran Khan over the transfer of current ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed. . General Bajwa used his prerogative to transfer Hameed as the corps commander of Pakistani forces to the Afghan border. This could allow Hameed to become the army chief when Bajwa retires in 2022. Bajwa also announced the appointment of the corps commander, Karachi, Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum, as the new ISI chief. . Anjum will obviously not be a confidant as close to Imran Khan as the current holder. This could leave the not-too-popular Imran Khan in serious trouble securing the support of his current supporters whenever he is politically threatened.

Given the powers enjoyed by ISI leaders, Hameed helped Imran Khan cope with opposition movements, aimed at embarrassing and overthrowing him. Imran Khan therefore wanted the ISI chief to continue in Islamabad, as the country headed for national elections in 2023. Imran Khan had refused to sign the orders approving the transfer of the ISI chief and the appointment of Anjum as his successor. Imran Khan, however, had neither the means nor the courage to change the transfer orders. Pakistan could then have found itself in a constitutional crisis, with the prospect of another coup. Pakistan’s Supreme Court justices would prefer to avoid getting caught up in this controversy. No military takeover has ever been rejected by the courts.

Imran Khan found himself caught in a dilemma on his own. While the United States, its European allies and a few others may have reservations about a military takeover, few in Pakistan would shed too many tears if Imran Khan left. Imran Khan, however, had little choice. He could have made peace with Bajwa and then lost the next elections, which are due to be held no later than October 12, 2023. Imran Khan would have had to navigate uncharted waters if he had chosen to face the army chief . Many members of his own party would have dumped him if he had engaged in a confrontation with the military.

Bajwa had ordered the two lieutenant generals to resume their new posts. There was little risk of disobeying their leader. Going to court would have been risky for Imran Khan, as the court itself would not have been keen to find itself in the midst of a dispute between an unpopular prime minister and a low-key army chief but resolved. Under these circumstances, Imran Khan finally accepted the demands of his army chief. He lost face and exposed himself to ridicule. India, for its part, should stay in touch with the Taliban leadership and offer timely relief to the suffering Afghan people, while linking diplomatic recognition to democratic freedoms, especially for Afghan women.

