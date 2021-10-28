President Jokowi presents three axes of the ASEAN Plus Three summit on health security





Tribunnews reporter Taufik Ismail TRIBUNNEWS. COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) presented three things that could be at the center of the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) in developing resilience in health. These three things are long-term investments so that the region is better prepared to deal with the next pandemic. This was conveyed by the president during a speech at the 24th ASEAN Plus Three High-Level Conference (KTT) Virtually at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Wednesday 10/27/2021. First, increasing the capacity of national health services is an absolute basis as the first line of defense in the face of a pandemic. The president stressed that national health can be the foundation for regional health resilience. Read also : 16th EAS summit, Jokowi hits South China Sea “The national health insurance system must also continue to be strengthened, in particular access for marginalized groups. There is a need to improve the national pandemic management strategy, including working with the WHO country and regional office, ”said the President. Second, medical needs must be met by starting to build up reserves for medical needs in the area. The president said the ASEAN regional medical supply pool could be turned into an inventory buffer for regional medical needs. In terms of production capacity, the President said that it should be strengthened through support for investment, technology transfer and access to production raw materials. “In a pandemic situation, regional health funding is necessary. The ASEAN COVID-19 Response Fund can be strengthened to become the ASEAN Emergency Health Fund, ”he added. Read also : Indonesia Towards COP26, community concerned about climate crisis invites Jokowi together to prevent emissions emergency In addition, the President said there was a need to strengthen coordination in terms of policy alignment to deal with the pandemic. According to him, coordinated manipulation will have a greater impact. “We also need to develop a mechanism to distribute medical needs quickly and evenly across the region in an emergency. For this reason, ASEAN’s network of emergency operations centers for public health must be used optimally, ”he said. Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Deputy Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar also accompanied the President to the summit.

