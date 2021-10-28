Saudi Arabia will provide $ 4.2 billion to Pakistan; PM Khan thanks Crown Prince Salman





Saudi Arabia has agreed to provide aid worth $ 4.2 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan to support its economy, he revealed on Wednesday after Prime Minister Imran Khan stepped down. met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh this week.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to announce the aid that came just two days after Khan paid a three-day visit to the Gulf Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia’s announcement backs Pakistan with US $ 3 billion on deposit at Pakistan’s central bank and also funds refined petroleum products with US $ 1.2 billion during the year, he said. he said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Khan thanked Crown Prince Salman for the generous assistance as Pakistan’s economy struggled.

I would like to thank HRH Prince Mohammad bin Salman for supporting Pak with $ 3 billion in central bank deposit in Pak and for financing refined petroleum products with $ 1.2 billion. KSA has always been there for Pak in our difficult times, including now when the world is faced with rising commodity prices (sic), he said on Twitter.

Prime Minister’s financial adviser Shaukat Tarin, speaking at a press conference, said the Saudi $ 4.2 billion financial support plan was for one year and s would prove useful in relieving pressure on the Pakistani rupee.

He said that during the talks in Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Salman expressed his happiness to extend his support to Pakistan, saying that Pakistan holds a special place for the Kingdom.

Tarin said the Saudi package had no connection with the IMF program, which he said would be revived.

The Pakistani currency has depreciated by around 13.6% since May and it is said that the smuggling of dollars to neighboring Afghanistan was the main reason.

In 2018, Saudi Arabia provided $ 3 billion in cash deposits and pledged a $ 3 billion oil facility to Pakistan to help its foreign exchange reserves in 2018.

However, as bilateral relations deteriorated later, Islamabad had to return $ 2 billion of the $ 3 billion in deposits.

Pakistan announced in June this year that Saudi Arabia was on the verge of making an oil facility of $ 1.5 billion per year available.

Now he has provided direct assistance to the disposal as well as oil installations after Khan’s visit.

The Saudi government will immediately deposit $ 3 billion in Pakistan’s account for one year and maintain it at least until the completion of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program in October 2023, the Dawn newspaper said.

Pakistan and the IMF signed the $ 6 billion deal in July 2019, but the program derailed in January 2020 and was briefly reinstated in March this year before derailing again in June.

From June to August, there was no serious discussion between the two parties.

In addition, the Saudi government is reportedly supplying crude oil to Islamabad on the basis of deferred payments worth up to $ 1.5 billion per year, according to the report.

