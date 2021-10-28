Turkey: Erdogan’s “anger” hurts his country





October 27, 2021 Quote in pictures, Getty Images Photo caption, Erdogan orders 10 Western ambassadors to leave his country The Financial Times wrote an article in which Turkey recently took action against some Western ambassadors with the headline “Erdogan’s anger hurts Turkey”. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan returned to threats to expel the US ambassador to Turkey and nine other NATO allies. “The new sultan succeeded in reversing a new explosion which would have reached a very high level,” the newspaper writes. Erdogan declared victory over the United States and other European countries, who reaffirmed their commitment to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which prevents countries from interfering in the private affairs of the country. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was initially angered by a call from the G10, led by the United States, France and Germany, all of which issued a joint statement calling for the immediate release of Osman Kavala, a businessman who owns a charity, as well as a leader of civil society. Photo caption, Osman Kvala has been detained in Turkey for four years Countries seeking his release have said the decision to detain him without trial was wrong. But Ankara responded immediately by severing diplomatic relations with the two countries and immediately expelling their ambassadors to Turkey. On the one hand, this situation is an example of a growing number of politicians who oppose the Turkish leader and have to reconsider their actions, who may find that they have no support. According to the newspaper, however, Erdogan’s anger could plunge Turkey into a spiral and lead to economic collapse. While “this diplomatic ceasefire temporarily halted the serious collapse of the Turkish currency”, according to the newspaper, “the lira, which was already experiencing a sharp decline, exacerbated the effects of the weakened Erdogan’s growing anger” . Some see the president’s decision as an attempt to stabilize his party to distract from economic issues. Quote in pictures, Reuters The newspaper also said public support for Erdogan was waning according to the latest assessment. But the president’s hatred for Kavala deepened. When Erdogan’s ruling party lost a majority in parliament in the 2015 elections, the HDP, which openly supports anti-government Kurds, first entered parliament, winning over 6 million votes and 80 seats. After the election, the celebration of their victory took place at the Kavala restaurant in Istanbul. Erdogan understood that Kavala and HDP leader Selahattin Demirta, himself in government custody, were blocking his return to the presidency. The Financial Times author concludes: “Erdogan has made Kavala an international issue for his government at a time when efforts are underway inside his country to seek out opposition politicians to strengthen the ideology that could destroy Erdogan’s regime. In addition, the United States and Europe have repeatedly stated that they cannot accept that a NATO ally does not maintain public order and that there are violations of democracy.

