Peston: Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak favor spending over tax cuts





Here is my Sunak budget in a nutshell (or maybe a little bigger coconut). As I mentioned this morning, this is the major upward revision of the Office of Fiscal Responsibility economic growth of 6.5% this year and 6% next year. The point is that this growth coupled with higher than expected inflation – by 4% over the coming year – has increased government revenue (mainly tax revenue) “by about $ 50 billion a year.” The big political choice of Rishi Sunak and his boss Boris Johnson was therefore to know what to do with this windfall of income – which is around 35 billion per year after the expected increase in social spending and interest on the debt. Watch the budget and the House of Commons discussion As you will recall, Sunak raised taxes by $ 40 billion a year very unconvincingly in the March budget and in emergency medicine for the NHS and social services in September. The burden of income tax, national insurance, and corporate tax have all increased very significantly, bringing the overall tax burden to an all-time high. What is very striking – and this is the big policy choice of Sunak and Johnson – is that the budget did nothing to reverse this growing tax burden. Instead, a decision was made to increase daily spending on utilities by around $ 40 billion a year, with well over a third of the overall increase going to health alone. So, whatever Johnson and Sunak may say, they are not ideologically motivated low-tax conservatives. They invest in public services partly because they think it reflects the priorities of most Britons – and partly because the Labor opposition is thus marginalized. The other striking choice they made was to increase benefits for the lowest wages, reducing the rate at which universal credit is reduced for each additional pound a worker earns from 63% to 55%. That’s the equivalent of an eight pence tax cut on the pound for the lowest wages, and will cost $ 2.5 billion a year in 2024. You will have noticed that towards the end of his speech, Sunak insisted on the importance of individual responsibility and that the state cannot fix everything for families. And he has promised that if resources permit, he will cut taxes at the end of Parliament. But this budget is expansionary to the tune of 25 billion next year, largely thanks to public spending. This will NOT deter the Bank of England from raising interest rates on Thursday. Right now, it is a very red Conservative government.

