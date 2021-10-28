Budget 2021: Boris Johnson leads cabinet ministers in return for wearing a mask in the House of Commons | Politics News





Boris Johnson led members of his cabinet to wear masks in the House of Commons as the main Tories returned to cover their faces in Parliament. During questions from the Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak budget The majority of the Conservatives’ front benches wore face masks on Wednesday as they listened to the House of Commons exchanges. This marked a contrast to last week when, as the House of Commons returned from his vacation for party conferences, Mr Johnson – like many Tory MPs and ministers – did not wear a mask in the House of Commons. Picture:

Jacob Rees-Mogg appeared to be an exception on the Conservatives’ front bench. Photo: British Parliament / Jessica Taylor

Commons authorities ordered staff, contractors and visitors to wear face coverings on parliamentary property on Tuesday due to the increase in COVID cases. But they said they could not force MPs to do the same because they are not considered employees of Parliament. Government coronavirus guidelines currently require people to wear face coverings in crowded and confined spaces. Cabinet ministers previously disagreed on the issue of wearing masks, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid urging fellow Conservative MPs to wear masks in the crowded House of Commons. But Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons leader, suggested last week that Tory MPs don’t need to wear masks in Parliament because they “know each other”. Picture:

The wearing of masks has increased among Conservative MPs. Photo: British Parliament / Jessica Taylor

Mr. Rees-Mogg appeared to be an exception on the Conservative front bench during Wednesday’s PMQs and Budget by not wearing a mask. Former cabinet minister Robert Jenrick had predicted a change in the wearing of masks for Conservative MPs following the rule change for parliamentary staff. “It doesn’t seem fair to me that there is a rule for everyone who works in construction but not for MPs,” he told Sky News on Wednesday morning. “So I think we will have to change our behavior accordingly. I think we will all have to consider a mask in the next few days.” Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Last Week: Why Won’t Conservative MPs Wear Face Masks?

Some have pointed out a contrast in the popularity of wearing the mask on Conservative Commons benches compared to Labor benches. There was little or no wearing of masks at Conservative Party or Labor Party conferences in recent weeks.

