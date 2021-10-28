Strong UK economy keeps Boris Johnson spending money

While the Chancellor spent part of the windfall, a substantial sum was saved allowing him to start building a war chest that could be deployed before the next election, said Neil Shearing, chief economist at Capital Economics.

The bullish OBR forecast is at odds with the most recent economic commentary which has focused on an apparent slowdown in the UK economic recovery in recent months.

This could ease the pressure on the Bank of England: the central bank does not want to suffocate the economy prematurely, but may need to raise interest rates to deal with the inflation threat from rising prices. wages, supply chain bottlenecks and squeezing energy prices. The OBR predicts that inflation will peak at 5.4% next year.

A one percentage point hike in interest rates would leave Mr. Sunak scrambling to find an additional $ 23 billion in interest payments on his government’s growing debt.

Mr Sunak said the underlying public debt would stabilize at just under 86% of GDP by 2023-24, a post-war record. The government will sell 198.4 billion bonds during the year until next April, 57.8 billion less than expected, causing bond prices to rise.

Concerns over Britain’s debt position had led economists to expect the Chancellor to use the budget to tighten the purse strings.

Instead, he said recurring departmental spending would increase by $ 150 billion over the next four years and public sector salaries would rise.

Even permanently underfunded courts and prison systems are on the line for $ 2.2 billion in additional recurrent spending and $ 3.8 billion in capital investment in building new prisons.

Museums, galleries and libraries, another generally overlooked sector, will receive an additional $ 850 million, and the broader culture and entertainment sectors will receive extended tax relief until April 2024, at a cost of $ 250 million. .

Although Mr. Sunak said that in the future all increases in recurring spending should be offset by tax funding, there were few tax increases in his budget.

No tax attacks

Air passenger tariffs have been reduced for domestic flights, but the rate on longer-haul flights that would include Australia has been increased and will now add 91 to the price of an economy ticket.

Corporate tax was kept at 25% from 2023, but a tax deduction of EUR 1 million for the investment was extended until 2023. A planned increase in gasoline taxes was deleted, reducing revenue by 8 billion.

Business rates were maintained, but other deductions were added and a planned increase was removed. Alcohol duties have been reformed so that draft beer and sparkling wine, among others, are taxed less from early 2023.

The big tax hike was already in the bag: the 12 billion increase in employer and employee contributions to national insurance, to finance a rescue plan for the health service affected by the pandemic and an overhaul of social protection .

The OBR thus forecasts that the tax burden will drop from 33.5% of GDP, before the pandemic, to 36.2% in 2026-2027, the highest in seven decades.

The government now plans to spend more on utilities … than it anticipated before the pandemic, said Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

It now appears that much of these tax hikes are being spent rather than being used entirely to reduce borrowing as originally announced.

Mr Sunak also changed the social security system, so that benefits weren’t wiped out so quickly when a beneficiary re-enters the workforce, a $ 2 billion tax cut for some of the lowest wages.

And he said the minimum wage will rise 6.6% to 9.50 an hour, which employers likely won’t accept in a very tight labor market, there is a record 1.1 million vacancies and unemployment is expected to stabilize at just 5%.

We now have one of the highest minimum wages in the world. This distorts the labor market and is effectively shifting the cost of government policy goals onto employers, endangering job creation and economic growth, said James Heywood of the Center for Policy Studies.