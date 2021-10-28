16th East Asia Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific; insures the COVID vaccines sponsored by Quad





Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo credit: IANS Highlights The 16th East Asia Summit was hosted by Brunei Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed idea of ​​developing global cybersecurity standards Prime Minister Modi recalled India’s support of US $ 1 million for ASEAN’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 16th East Asia Summit on Wednesday and stressed the importance of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. Addressing the summit via video conference, the Prime Minister reiterated India’s commitment to provide Quad-sponsored COVID-19 vaccines to countries in the Indo-Pacific. “Attended the 16th East Asia Summit hosted by Brunei via videoconference. Reaffirmed India’s emphasis on a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and the principle of centrality of ASEAN in the region, “tweeted Prime Minister Modi. “India remains committed to strengthening respect for the shared values ​​of multilateralism, the rules-based international order, international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. I look forward to attending the 18th ASEAN-India Summit tomorrow, ”he said. In a virtual speech at the 16th East Asia Summit, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed the importance of the East Asia Summit as the premier forum led by Indo-Pacific leaders , bringing nations together to discuss important strategic issues. The Prime Minister highlighted India’s efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic through vaccines and medical supplies. Prime Minister Modi also spoke of the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” campaign for post-pandemic recovery and to ensure resilient global value chains. He focused on establishing a better balance between economics and ecology and a climate sustainable lifestyle, MEA informed. The Prime Minister recalled India’s support of $ 1 million for the ASEAN COVID-19 Recovery Fund. The 16th East Asia Summit saw the participation of leaders from ASEAN countries and other EAS participating countries including Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the United States and India. “The 16th East Asia Summit discussed important regional and international issues, including the Indo-Pacific, the South China Sea, UNCLOS, terrorism and the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the Myanmar. Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), ”the foreign ministry said. Notably, Nicholas Burns, the next US envoy to China, recently said Beijing the Dragon has been an aggressor against India along the Himalayan border. “Beijing has been an aggressor against India along its Himalayan border, against Vietnam, the Philippines and others in the South China Sea; against Japan in the East China Sea and launched a campaign of intimidation against Australia and Lithuania, ”Burns told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/india/article/16th-east-asia-summit-pm-narendra-modi-calls-for-free-open-and-inclusive-indo-pacific-assures-quad-sponsored-covid-vaccines/827176 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos