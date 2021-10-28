Close. Erdogan withdraws empty threat to expel 10 Western ambassadors

Again, the meadows. Recep Tayyip Erdogan made empty threats. He boastfully proclaimed on October 20 that he would expel ambassadors from 10 Western countries, including the United States, for issuing a statement calling for the release of a Turkish human rights activist. Erdogan severely criticized and threatened to expel 10 foreign ambassadors who issued a joint statement on October 18, urging the Turkish government to immediately release philanthropist Osman Kavala from prison. The 10 countries are: the United States, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden. On the occasion of the fourth anniversary of Kavalas’ imprisonment, the ambassadors encouraged Turkey to find a just and swift solution to his case. They warned that Kavalas’ continued detention cast a shadow over respect for democracy, the rule of law and the transparency of the Turkish justice system.

Osman Kavala has been wrongfully imprisoned since 2017 without any conviction. After his initial arrest in 2017, Kavala was acquitted in 2020 of the charges against him, but was re-arrested on new, unsubstantiated charges. Turkey has ignored the 2019 European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling calling for Kavala’s immediate release. The European Council has warned Turkey that if it does not comply with the European Court’s ruling by November 30, 2021, it could suspend its voting rights or even its membership in the Council.

Here are the twists and turns of Erdogans’ angry words. Erdogan attacked these ambassadors by saying: Is it within your limits to teach such a lesson to Turkey? Who are you? I told our Minister of Foreign Affairs that we cannot afford the luxury of welcoming them to our country. He continued, They lie down, they rise, Kavala, KavalaKavala is the Turkish branch of [George] Soros. Ten ambassadors come for him to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. What kind of rudeness is this? What do you think this place is? It’s Turkey, Turkey. This place is not what you think is a tribal state. It is glorious Turkey. You can’t just get up and come to the Foreign Office to give instructions. I have given the necessary instructions to our Minister of Foreign Affairs. I told him what to do. I said, you will immediately deal with these 10 ambassadors declaring them persona non grata [an unwelcome person] as soon as possible. They will know Turkey. The day they don’t know or understand Turkey, they will leave this place.

After their declaration, the 10 ambassadors were summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Subsequently, the ministry said the ambassadors had been notified.

The real question is: who the hell does Erdogan think he is to warn the envoys from these countries? By making such a threat, Erdogan has just added another wrinkle to the existing problems with Pres. Joe Biden on the eve of the G20 summit in Rome, where the two leaders are supposed to meet. Unlike the Pres. Donald Trump, who went to great lengths to meet the wishes of Erdogan, the president. Biden has taken a much tougher line on Turkey. Unsurprisingly, The New York Times reported that the Biden administration was the driving force behind the letter, in line with the president’s policy of publicly calling states on human rights violations.

Seven of the 10 countries that signed the letter are members of NATO, while six are members of the European Union. The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, issued a hard-hitting statement, which reads: The expulsion of ten ambassadors is a sign of the authoritarian drift of the Turkish government. We will not be intimidated. Freedom for Osman Kavala.

By threatening to expel the 10 ambassadors, Erdogan is engaging in his usual round of demagoguery. His political standing has plummeted, risking re-election in 2023. He prefers to increase his own popularity while damaging Turkey’s reputation in the world. It frequently creates artificial external crises to distract public attention from dire internal conditions. Meanwhile, the Turkish economy has bottomed out, with massive unemployment and poverty. The Turkish lira has fallen to an all-time high of almost 10 pounds per dollar, down from 1.3 pounds per dollar since Erdogan became prime minister in 2003.

Even though Erdogan refuses to listen to anyone’s advice, he has finally come to himself, realizing that he cannot go ahead with his threat of deportation. He was caught in the horns of a dilemma: if he reversed his decision and let the ambassadors stay, he would lose face in front of the Turkish public. However, if he had followed through on his deportation order, he could have caused irreversible damage to Turkey’s economy and its relations with the West.

Erdogan was quoted on October 21 as saying that the 10 ambassadors would not release “bandits, murderers and terrorists” in their own country. Thus, Erdogan urged Western countries not to interfere with the Turkish judicial system. While Erdogan makes such provocative statements, he himself has repeatedly pressured Pres. Trump to quash the investigation into Turkish bank Halkbank, which was accused of helping the United States sanction Iran through money laundering and conspiracy. Erdogan was trying to cover up his own links to the Halkbank scheme.

Close. Erdogans staff explained to him the catastrophic repercussions of his threat of expelling the 10 ambassadors. Naturally, these 10 countries would have retaliated by expelling the ambassadors of Turkey. There were dozens of glowing articles in the United States and European countries declaring that they were fed up with Turkey’s hostile behavior and illegal actions.

This same message was conveyed to Turkey through private diplomatic channels. Finally, a compromise was found to defuse the crisis. The United States Embassy in Ankara tweeted on October 25, In response to questions regarding the October 18 declaration, the United States notes that it maintains compliance with Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Relations diplomatic. Other embassies, including those of Canada, New Zealand and the Netherlands, published similar messages. Germany and France retweeted the tweet from the US embassies. Article 41 of the Vienna Convention prohibits ambassadors from interfering in the internal affairs of host countries.

Turkish news agency Anadolu happily tweeted in response, The U.S. Embassy in Ankara caved in, adding that Erdogan praised the U.S. tweet. Erdogan announced after a cabinet meeting on October 25 that the ambassadors had backed down on their vilification of our justice system and our country.

The US official who decided to send the second tweet, which was interpreted as a refusal to condemn Turkey’s human rights violations, should be immediately fired. How can the US government send a message and then turn around a few days later and contradict it? What happened to Pres. Bidens’ policy of publicly calling states on human rights violations? A spokesperson for the US State Department responded by saying that his second tweet was aimed at emphasizing that the actions of the US envoys were in line with the Vienna Convention.

Unless the US government keeps its promise to stand up for human rights around the world, Erdogan and others will continue to violate the basic rights of their people with impunity. There should be no backsliding and conflicting messages in this regard. It is now up to the ECHR to keep Erdogan at the foot of the fire.