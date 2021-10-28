Letter: Australian PM’s position on coal has lessons for Boris Johnson





Kudos to Scott Morrison, the Australian Prime Minister, for his very practical vision – and for his courage to stand up for coal (“Australia Sticks to Coal in Net Zero Commitment,” report, October 27). Coal mining and the search for a better environment go hand in hand. Coal is an integral part of industrial transformation. For example, coking coal is necessary for the inherent steel in the renewable energy infrastructure required for a zero carbon strategy. And not to mention the production of cement. We at home may want to absorb some very practical Australian wisdom. One of my regular clients is involved with wind turbines at a higher international level. It presents a very convincing practical case for the approval of coking coal mining in Cumbria. And go further by endorsing the very well thought-out proposals for coking coal in South Wales. Milford Haven is a deep water port, which makes transportation ideal. To approve the mining of coking coal in South Wales would be tantamount to overturning a decision by the Welsh Assembly. However, we are talking about British strategic imperatives and the “buck” stops at Westminster. And jobs are needed in the future in areas where it is difficult to find work. Moreover, the blue collar vote is an integral part of modern conservatism just as it is in the conservative coalition in Australia. Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, should keep this in mind and dare to overturn the decision of the Welsh Assembly and approve these well-thought-out demands for coking coal mining. And win the gratitude of the vote of blue collar workers and those who believe in work for a living. John barstow

Pulborough, West Sussex, United Kingdom

