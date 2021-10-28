India’s highest court orders investigation into Israel’s ONS spyware use





NEW DELHI – India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered an independent investigation into the government’s alleged use of Pegasus spyware on journalists, opposition politicians and activists, with the chief justice calling the implications of ‘”Orwellians”. India was one of 45 countries where tens of thousands of numbers were targeted by Israeli company NSO spyware, according to leaked documents released this year. More than 1,000 of them were Indians and the Supreme Court order followed petitions from people who, Chief Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana said, “raise Orwellian concern.” He added that the court had accepted the requests because “there was no specific denial” from the government. The state cannot be granted a “free pass whenever the specter of national security is raised,” the court said, appointing cyber and computer experts to examine the allegations. Get The Times of Israel Daily Edition

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you accept the conditions Phones infected with Pegasus software, which is normally only sold to governments or security agencies, give the user access to messages and photos of targets, and track their location. A logo adorns the wall of a branch of the Israeli company NSO Group, near the town of Sapir, in southern Israel, on August 24, 2021. (AP / Sebastian Scheiner) Critics say that in India this is part of a growing attack on dissent and civil liberties under the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian government would not deny or confirm the use of Pegasus for national security reasons. He proposed to set up his own committee. Shortly after the release of the Pegasus Reports in July, India’s parliament was disturbed by opposition calls for an investigation. Indian phone numbers under surveillance have reportedly included top opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, journalists, activists, government critics and former judges. A woman who accused the former Indian chief justice of sexual harassment would also be on the list. The Washington Post said an analysis of more than 20 Indian phones on the list showed 10 were targeted by Pegasus, seven of them successfully.

Learn Hebrew in a fun and unique way Find out more Find out more Already a member? Log in to no longer see this

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/indias-top-court-orders-probe-into-nso-spyware-used-in-country/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos