Erdogan and Biden to discuss ouster of Turkey’s F-35 in Glasgow





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he plans to meet with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a climate summit in Glasgow, during which he would take charge of ousting the Turkey stealth F-35 led by the United States. fighter aircraft program. The United States withdrew NATO ally Turkey from the international program that produces the F-35 jets in 2019 following Ankara’s decision to purchase the S-400 advanced surface-to-air missile defense system from Russia. Washington says the Russian system compromises the safety of the F-35s. Erdogan previously said his government was seeking to recoup a $ 1.4 billion payment the country made prior to its expulsion from the F-35 program and that the United States had offered to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey to offset the payment. . Most likely we will have a meeting in Glasgow instead of Rome. Our biggest problem will be the F-35, Erdogan told reporters after returning from a trip to Azerbaijan. Erdogan had previously said he planned to meet Biden at a G-20 meeting in Rome. He said: We have a payment of $ 1.4 billion for the F-35s. We need to discuss how the repayment plan will be. Erdogans’ comments came days after the Turkish leader withdrew from a threat of expulsion from ambassadors from the United States and nine other Western countries for their support of a jailed activist, defusing a potential diplomatic crisis . Emissaries last week called for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been in a Turkish prison for four years awaiting trial on charges many consider unfounded. The crisis was averted after embassies declared that they were complying with Article 41 of the Vienna Convention, which sets out the duties of diplomats to respect the laws of the host state and not to interfere in internal affairs. Erdogan denied taking a step back from the crisis. I am on the offensive. There is no going back in my book, he said.

