Prime Minister Modi Reaffirms India’s Commitment to ASEAN Centrality in the Indo-Pacific





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reaffirmed India’s commitment to the centrality of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Indo-Pacific region, even as the 10-nation bloc remained divided over the UKUS, a trilateral security coalition forged by Australia, UK and US. Modi virtually participated in the East Asia Summit and reaffirmed India’s emphasis on a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and the principle of ASEAN centrality in the region, according to a tweet from the Prime Minister himself. Participation in the 16th East Asia Summit organized by Brunei by videoconference. The reaffirmed Indies focus on a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and on the principle of ASEAN’s centrality in the region. @ASEAN @ Brothers_Frères Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2021 The East Asia Summit is an annual conclave of the leaders of the 10 ASEAN countries and eight others, including India, United States, Japan, Australia, Russia, Japan , South Korea and China. Also read: Biden to join ASEAN summit Trump ignored after 2017 Prime Minister stressed the importance of a resilient global value chain, reiterated New Delhi’s commitment to provide vaccines to Indo-Pacific countries, as part of an initiative of the Quad a coalition quadrilateral of India, Australia, Japan and the United States. He also recalled India’s support of $ 1 million for the ASEAN Covid-19 Recovery Fund. It was the first East Asian summit held after Australia, the UK and the US launched a trilateral AUKUS coalition to counter China’s military aggression in the Indo-Pacific region. Although several Southeast Asian countries have maritime disputes with China, some of them, including Malaysia and Indonesia, have expressed concern over the outbreak of an arms race by the UKUS. In the region. AUKUS emerged as a coalition focused on developing joint military capabilities, sharing defense technologies among its three partners, and creating a framework for the US and UK to support Australia in the acquisition of a fleet of nuclear submarines, in order to build a deterrent against an increasingly aggressive China in the Indo-Pacific region. Modi this year joined US President Joe Biden and his counterparts in Australia and Japan in raising the Quad, which was forged by the four nations with the same goal of building a bulwark of democracies against Communist China. India, however, has resisted attempts to transform the Quad into a NATO-style security organization for the Indo-Pacific region. New Delhi has already let ASEAN countries know that the Quad, unlike AUKUS, will continue its benevolent agenda to counter China’s geopolitical influence in the Indo-Pacific, such as dealing with the Covid pandemic -19 and provide vaccines to countries in South Asia. , Southeast Asia and the Pacific, helping to revive the region’s economies, ensuring supply chain resilience, supporting infrastructure construction, education initiatives and humanitarian assistance. India remains committed to strengthening respect for the shared values ​​of multilateralism, the rules-based international order, international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, the Prime Minister posted on Twitter. after attending the East Asia Summit. He highlighted the synergies between the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Perspectives (AOIP) and the Indian Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI). Discover the latest videos fromDH:

