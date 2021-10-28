3 Dads Walking urges Boris Johnson to support young people more





Three fathers who lost their daughters to suicide wrote a letter to the prime minister calling for more support for young people as they completed their 300 mile trip to charity.

The letter, from 3 Dads Walking – Andy Airey from Cumbria, Mike Palmer from Greater Manchester and Tim Owen from Norfolk, called for better mental health support for young people and for the addition of positive mental health topics and from suicide prevention to the curriculum.

In their letter to Boris Johnson, the men said: “Every day we walked we were joined by parents bereaved by suicide who shared with us their stories of shock, loss and grief. “Each suicide was different (other than the outcome) but most shared the key point: the young people who committed suicide had not received any support during their upbringing that could have helped them help themselves or themselves. ‘help each other. “Suicide is the biggest killer under 35 in the UK. Why is this not covered during the school years? “PSHE’s current curriculum states that the education curriculum should ‘equip students with a good understanding of risks as well as the knowledge and skills to make safe and informed decisions.” “Where is positive mental health and suicide prevention? If the most dangerous thing for the lives of our young people is themselves, why doesn’t our education system try to equip them to face this risk? ” The men left Cumbria for their massive march two weeks ago in memory of their daughters Sophie, Beth and Emily and to promote the services available to support troubled youth. They finished their trip to Norfolk on Saturday after battling extreme weather, blisters and rough terrain. Support has come from all over the world and Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig, as well as Manchester United’s Lou Macari, have donated £ 10,000 each to help Dads fundraising for the charity of PAPYRUS suicide prevention to exceed £ 400,000. Kidman said she was “deeply moved” by the mission of the fathers. “Given the circumstances of the past 18 months and the impact of the pandemic, especially on young people, their work is particularly important at this time,” she said. “I would like to dedicate my donation in memory of Beth, Sophie and Emily.”

