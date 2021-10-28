Prime Minister Modi gave GDP a “human angle”: Amit Shah





Speaking at a conference on “Delivering Democracy: Reviewing Narendra Modi’s Two Decades as Head of Government” hosted by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, Shah said GDP must grow but its beneficiary should be the poor and needy, adding that the first Minister’s reforms have always been based on the needs of the poor. Describing Modi as the best prime minister after independence, the Union Home Secretary said houses for the poor had also been built earlier, but Modi changed the scale of politics. “Two million people have also received homes and I assure you that by August 15, 2022 every poor person will have a home,” Shah added. The toilets have empowered women across the country, and providing water to every household will further improve the health of all Indians, he said. Highlighting Modi’s agricultural reforms, Shah said previous governments chose the route of loan waivers, but under Modiji’s leadership 6,000 rupees are deposited into the accounts of farmers who help pay their input costs because there are 60 percent marginal farmers and this amount is sufficient for the cost of inputs for its agricultural activities. Stressing that the prime minister has introduced governance reforms that aim to transform the reality on the ground and not superficial administrative changes, the minister said for the first time that a separate security policy had been formulated under the leadership of Modi and that he differentiated the security policy from the shadow of the foreign police. After 2014, the prime minister made various bold decisions such as demonetization, the abolition of the Triple Talaq and a first rank pension for the benefit of the defense forces, added Shah, After 2019, when the people of the country elected Modi for a second term, he announced the repeal of Jammu and Kashmir Articles 370 and 35-A. Referring to International Yoga Day, Shah said that under his leadership and policy, 177 countries around the world have decided to celebrate June 21 as International Yoga Day every year. Shah referred to the Ujjwala Yojana, clean water for every household, 100% electrification of villages across the country, Ayushman Bharat health card for seven million people. The interior minister said the country recently hit the 100 crore vaccination mark under Modi’s leadership. In view of the new challenges in all fields, the Prime Minister introduced a separate drone policy, a space policy and merged the green, blue and white revolutions into one integrated policy for agriculture.

