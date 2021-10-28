F-16 deal in limbo, Erdogan-Biden meeting postponed to Glasgow

ISTANBUL An expected meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, during the G20 summit in Rome this weekend have been reported, the Turkish leader said on Tuesday.

Instead, the two will meet on the sidelines of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, to be held between Oct.31 and Nov.12, where they will discuss a possible fighter plane deal, Erdogan told reporters at board a return flight from Azerbaijan.

On September 30, Turkey sent a formal request in the United States for the purchase of 40 new F-16 fighter jets and approximately 80 modernization kits to modernize its existing fleet.

Erdogan has since called for a meeting with Biden to confirm the deal to recoup the $ 1.4 billion Turkey invested in the purchase of F-35 fighter jets before the nation was suspended from the program for its 2019 acquisition of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems, which US officials say threaten to compromise F-35 technology.

Erdogan saw Turkey’s ouster from the F-35 program unfair and pledged to recoup financial contributions from nations for the development of the next-gen fighter jet, after claiming Washington had offered to reimburse Ankara with an F-16 chord, an affirmation US officials deny.

There is information that we receive at the lower level, Erdogan said on Tuesday. Some information to give us F-16s. The information we have received is that there is a plan to pay for this with them. Is this true or not, we will learn from them.

Discussions over the F-16 deal come after a tense diplomatic row this month in which 10 foreign envoys to Turkey, including those from the United States, Germany and France, were expelled for calling for the release of imprisoned Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala.

On Monday, Erdogan and the envoys involved retracted their comments, cooling tensions and averting what could have been one of Turkey’s most serious crises with its Western allies in recent years.

It is not known whether the row had an impact on the Erdogan-Biden meeting, but the stalemate likely weakened the already frayed US-Turkish ties with Erdogan’s hand in securing a favorable deal on airplanes. hunting, said Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish research program at the Washington Institute for Middle East Policy.

The G20’s passage from Rome to Glasgow reflects the frustration with Erdogan in the US government and more specifically in the White House, Cagaptay told Al-Monitor. Biden himself is not a big fan of Erdogan.

Cagaptay said Biden knew Erdogan well after being Washington’s main interlocutor with the Turkish leader between 2013 and 2016 in the administration of former US President Barack Obama. The divides in US-Turkish interests in recent years as well as Bidens’ previous experience in Ankara may have prompted the US leader to give Erdogan a cold shoulder by downplaying direct communications since taking office, he said. said Cagaptay.

Beyond personal relationships, U.S. lawmakers have also increasingly voiced concerns about warming relations between Turkey and Russia. On Monday, a bipartisan group of 11 members of the United States House of Representatives urged Biden not to sell the F-16 to Turkey package in a letter to US President and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“Following President Erdogan’s announcement in September that Turkey will purchase an additional tranche of Russian S-400 missile defense systems, we cannot afford to compromise our national security by sending US-made planes to an ally of the treaty who continues to behave like an adversary, ”he added. lawmakers wrote on Monday.

Turkey’s first purchase of S-400 missiles triggered sanctions against the nation under U.S. Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions (CAATSA). Max Hoffman, director of national security and international policy at the Center for American Progress, said there was no easy way to get around CAATSA sanctions without Turkey changing its stance on its S -400.

Likewise, some members of the administration and Congress would probably like the sale of the F-16 to take place, both to keep the production line open and to prevent the complete collapse of defense ties with Turkey, a Hoffman told Al-Monitor.

Nonetheless, he noted that the sale of the F-16 could go through a process involving a presidential waiver, although it comes at a time when Ankara has alienated many former congressional and executive allies as well as government officials. key members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. , which has the tools to block such actions.

Why would the administration risk another fight with Hill now, when Erdogan is so uncooperative and could lose his reelection? Hoffman asked. The administration has many other priorities.

Along with the F-16 issue, Washington and Ankara continue to disagree in Syria, where Turkey troops deployed Wednesday near areas held by Kurdish militants supported by the United States. The move signaled the possible preparation of a new Turkish military operation against Kurdish groups following a parliamentary vote the day before, which gave the green light to the deployment of Turkish troops in Syria and Iraq for two more years.