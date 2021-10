Net zero goals are not the solution, says India ahead of COP26

NEW DELHI The solution to climate change is not to set net zero carbon emissions targets like dozens of countries have done, India’s federal environment minister said. Instead, rich countries must recognize their historic responsibility “for emissions and protect the interests of developing countries and those vulnerable to climate change,” Minister Bhupender Yadav said. India, the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States, pledged to be part of the solution at the upcoming UN climate summit in Glasgow, Yadav said. India is one of the few countries on track to meet its targets for limiting greenhouse gas emissions. But a UN-backed report released on Tuesday said the country had significant leeway for more ambitious goals, which it has yet to provide to the UN climate agency. Asked about the new targets, Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, India’s senior environmental official, said all options were still on the table. A d Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a Group of 20 summit scheduled for this weekend in Rome and then the Glasgow summit, known as COP26. Yadav pointed out that India had met its climate goals without the promised funding from rich countries. The cost to meet the targets is estimated at $ 2.5 trillion, according to a 2019 finance ministry document. Although India is today one of the main emitters of greenhouse gases, it has historically contributed only 4% of total emissions since the 1850s. Gupta said net zero per se is not a solution, as cumulative emissions were the cause of the climate problem. He said countries need to focus on how much carbon is released into the atmosphere while meeting that target. Developing countries need space to develop and assistance and without it they are faced with the choice of compromising on development or relying on dirty fuels, he said. But India’s dependence on coal, the world’s second largest user of fossil fuels and with vast reserves, is expected to continue. A d Demand for electricity is expected to skyrocket and as the overall share of energy from coal will continue to decline, Gupta said the country’s weaning from coal at this point will impact its energy security. ___ The Associated Press’s Department of Health and Science receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institutes Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsls.com/news/2021/10/27/net-zero-goals-arent-the-solution-says-india-before-cop26/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos