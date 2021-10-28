Ben Bradshaw Grills Boris Johnson on Covid Restrictions During PMQ





Exeter MP Ben Bradshaw welcomed a few other Tory MPs wearing masks to the House of Commons while grilling Prime Minister Boris Johnson over coronavirus restrictions. Last week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid urged his fellow Conservatives to wear masks in the crowded House of Commons chamber, saying public figures should ‘lead by example’ as Covid cases multiply . It came after reports in recent weeks that very few Tory MPs had been photographed wearing face masks, while more opposition members had. Read more: Budget 2021: Live updates as Chancellor Rishi Sunak presents UK spending plans Today (October 27), other Tory MPs including Prime Minister Boris Johnson were seen wearing face masks in the crowded House of Commons during PMQs and Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s fall budget speech 2021. Ben Bradshaw, Labor MP for Exeter, said: “It’s also good to see a few other Tory MPs heeding the Health Secretaries’ call and wearing masks. “ He then asked the Prime Minister: ‘But given that for several weeks now we have had infection, hospitalization and death rates from Covid well, much higher than any other country in Western Europe, was it a mistake to abandon all these precautions in July, and if not why are our numbers so bad? “





(Image: PA)

Mr Johnson replied: ‘The reality is, of course, we are monitoring all the data very carefully every day, but we don’t see anything to suggest that we need to deviate from the plan we set out, which started with the sheet. road in February and which we are sticking to, it has given business and this country to move forward and achieve the unlocks that we have seen and, in fact, the fastest growing economy in the G7. ” It also follows reports yesterday (October 26) that face coverings have become mandatory for everyone who works in the House of Commons except MPs. In the updated guidelines, Commons authorities said all staff, visitors, contractors and the press must cover their faces to combat the spread of Covid. But it has been said that it is up to each MP to decide whether to follow suit. with many Conservative MPs choosing not to. The BBC reported that House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees Mogg said last week that the Tories did not need to wear masks because they “knew each other well” and that meant they were complying with government directives. He also claimed Labor MPs only wore masks when television cameras were present. Get the best stories about the things you love most – curated by us and delivered to your inbox every day. Choose what you like here. Read more: A38 crash: 22-year-old man dies in fatal Plymouth collision between Weston Mill and Manadon Shock dashcam shows car narrowly overtaking horse and rider

